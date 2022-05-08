How to win at Tennis in Nintendo Switch Sports

Players of Nintendo Switch Sports can participate in many different sports from the comfort of their console. With six sports to choose from, including tennis, badminton, bowling, soccer, volleyball and chambara, players have plenty of available options. Of course, some sports, such as tennis, are a bit more difficult than others, especially if players have not played the sport before.

How players can improve their skills and win at Tennis in Nintendo Switch Sports

Players can pick up Nintendo Switch Sports right now, which continues Wii Sports. Though it comes from the same style of play, the entire game has been reinvented and reimagined for the Switch.

Fans of the Wii Sports series will enjoy the improved controls and styles of play they can experience on the Nintendo Switch version.

Players should first know how the scoring system works in Tennis

While the scoring system in Tennis can be confusing at first, players should know that it's the first person to score four points that wins. Even though the game will go from 15 to 30 and 40, players should first think about the basics (1, 2, 3, 4).

If two players score 40 (three points) before moving on to the win at four points, players will then need to score two points to break the tie and move on into a win.

Learning how to perform a rocket serve can take opponents by surprise

Players of Nintendo Switch Sports can serve the ball in a speedy manner that can take the opponent by surprise. This is called a Rocket Serve. Players will need to hit the ball a half-second after being thrown into the air to perform this service.

This takes some timing to pull off, though if done correctly, the player will be able to shoot the ball very quickly to the other side of the net.

To practice doing this, players should look at their watch and try to count half seconds. Once the timing is down, players who hit a rocket serve will see a red trail behind their ball as it soars to the other side of the net.

Opposing players will have to react to the service immediately or risk missing a shot. This can be quite effective when done against unprepared players.

Using topspin and backspin to control the ball in Nintendo Switch Sports

Learning how to use topspin and backspin is important for players to control the way the ball travels in the game.

For players to use backspin, they should hold the joy-con naturally, and when striking the ball, twist their wrist so that the bottom of their hand comes inwards. This will slow down the ball if done correctly, which can be useful to gain control of it to send it where needed.

For players to use topspin, this will be done in the opposite fashion of backspin. The purpose of topspin is to speed up the ball when desired. Players can perform topspin by holding their joy-con naturally. When striking the ball, twist the wrist so the top of the hand is facing the body (think, flicking upwards). This aids in speeding up the ball to distract opponents.

Players should make sure to follow the Tennis ball in Nintendo Switch Sports

Keep an eye on the ball. Know where the ball is and where it is going. This is paramount to a player's success. Try to follow where the ball is going so that the in-game character does not have to drive or rush for the ball. Avoid rushing around. Rusing slams the ball away from players.

When following the ball, allow it to go out of bounds

Players need to know when to let it go when following around with the ball to hit it back. Sometimes, the opponent will knock the ball out of bounds. Players should not attempt to stop when this happens, as it is free points. The same can be said about the opponent hitting the net. Grab these easy points.

Communication and teamwork

When playing on a team, it is important to communicate with others. Players can win more games by coordinating and moving with purpose. Avoid a free-for-all. Let other players know what is going on, where the ball should go, and what is covered. This will allow for much smoother games and a lot more wins.

What are all the sports in Nintendo Switch Sports?

1-4 players can enjoy all of the sports packaged in Nintendo Switch Sports. Players can choose from soccer, badminton, tennis, bowling, volleyball, and chambara. With so many options, players should practice the games and find the best strategies to win.

