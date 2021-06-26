How Yasuo smurfs have been hurting League of Legends's lower-ranked tiers for seasons

Smurfing is a common practice throughout League of Legends for higher-ranked players who want to compete in the lower elos. Unfortunately, the lower tiers of the player base, competitive or not, suffer from the amount of players smurfing with carry champions, especially Yasuo.

There's not much standing in the way of high elo League of Legends players creating alternative accounts to steamroll through the lower ranks. As a result, the system in place to create a balanced environment gets tossed out the window.

Yasuo smurfs cause great imbalance and frustration for low elo League of Legends players

As many League of Legends players have discovered, Yasuo is a hyper carry that can almost single handily win the game for his team. His innate mobility and insane damage can slash enemy champions in a matter of seconds if played correctly.

When high ranking League of Legends players smurf their way into lower elos for whatever reason, Yasuo is typically a go-to champion to pick up for those reasons. Yasuo takes a little bit of skill to play and even more to master, making him a good choice for smurfs to use.

Since lower elos might not see many good Yasuos that can 1v5 with ease, smurfs who pick him tend to shred through games like paper. When this happens, the lower ranked players, comfortable in their elo, meet godlike opponents and typically lose lane, if not the game.

Loving League of Legends so far! Except when you face a smurf Yasuo and Zed every match. — CMO (@CMOisMe) July 28, 2020

This hurts other League of Legends players by creating a massive imbalance that's unfair to them and damages their learning abilities early on. Playing against a near professional or even diamond ranked Yasuo destroys any chance for lower players to master the mechanics of the game.

All thoughts are diverted towards stopping one enemy, which is often ineffective since its a 5v5 game where that one enemy can 1v5. Taking objectives, pushing lanes, and proper rotations might get swept under the rug if everyone is focused on stopping the Yasuo on a killing spree.

yasuo mains who smurf give me ptsd



pls i was just practicing aatrox AND I HAD TO REFUND CUZ I WANTED AHRI — ‍-ˏˋ⋆‍ ̥‍ ‍‍𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒕𝒍𝒆 𝒅𝒆𝒗𝒊𝒍 𝒓𝒖𝒎𝒊 *ೃ (@egenusintent) March 2, 2021

Playing against Yasuo smurfs is highly discouraging and often makes lower-ranked League of Legends players tilt with frustration. The game is meant to be balanced with players facing off against each other at the same level of skill.

When Yasuo mains stomp through the low elos, everyone else is negatively affected, including players on the smurf's team. While its nice to be carried, especially in a ranked game, it hurts allied players in the long run.

To say I'm a yasuo Smurf is an understatement pic.twitter.com/Dz6W7tN3rg — Antonio (@TheJoycon) August 24, 2020

From the stats above, it's obvious that the Yasuo player carried the game, taking much of the spotlight and impact of the game away from the other 4 players. This is what happens when Yasuo smurfs hit the low levels, they do the dirty work and carry the game, which eliminates the opportunity for any growth in the others.

Players might get comfortable when a Yasuo smurf is on their team, but that only means that the allied players change their mentality to focus on their carry. Similar to the enemy team, learning how to take and compete for objectives might be overlooked.

On the other hand, sometimes League of Legends Yasuo players take him into lower elos to test him out and practice his gameplay. The main issue here is that Yasuo players often flame their team when they don't perform well, thus hurting the lower-ranked players in another fashion.

When your 0/10 silver yasuo says "I'm actually challenger but just messing around on a smurf so I don't care" pic.twitter.com/G0qbpA3TpE — G2 Esports (@G2esports) January 10, 2020

A common factor in Yasuo players who tank instead of dominate is their tendency to run it down mid lane and grief the other players. This ruins the game on a different level and inserts unnecessary negativity into League of Legends as a whole.

My back after carrying my 0/20 Yasuo main mid Daimond smurf and 0/13 botlane pic.twitter.com/0jhPrybjmf — traces of nostalgia (@JoshAstray) May 5, 2020

The toxicity in League of Legends already makes the game unplayable at times, but now, with Yasuo players coming to lower elos, it's spread like wildfire. Yasuo players who tank might see scores reaching upwards of 0/10, resulting in the opposite yet equally damaging effect of a good Yasuo.

Image via Imgur

Try to picture a player who's trying to learn how to play at the silver/gold level in ranked, then bam, a Yasuo smurf feeds 0/5 in the first ten minutes. That makes the game instantly that much harder to win, especially with Yasuo players' tendency to continue to feed after a bad early game.

Genuine question, is there some Yasuo guide out there that tells people to feed their faces off and then yell at jungle? Because I swear, every single Yasuo player seems to be using it. — Pironious (@pironious) June 20, 2021

League of Legends doesn't have much to dissuade players from smurfing. When Yasuo players bring their toxicity into the lower elos, it burns away at everyone else's experience.

This is a major problem that League of Legends players face today when trying to have any fun. Toxicity breeds in Yasuo players that grief by intentionally feeding, and it's something that Riot needs to fix at the lower levels.

