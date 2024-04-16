HoYoverse gets backing to create Genshin Impact and Honkai animated movies

HoYoverse has received support from the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee as part of the new "Three-Year Action Plan for Shanghai Film City" project to produce new Genshin Impact and Honkai movies. The Shanghai CPC Branch announced on their official WeChat account that they are conducting field research and meeting with leading companies in the gaming and filmmaking industry. The final aim is to transform the city into a hub for films in the next three years.

The Party Branch officials have visited HoYoverse's headquarters in Shanghai to learn more about the technology used in making games, and are currently in talks with them to make films based on their two popular IPs. Read on for more details.

HoYoverse might produce Genshin Impact and Honkai films as it receives government backing

The Shanghai CPC Branch has announced a new "Three-Year Action Plan for Shanghai Film City" project on its official WeChat account. As the name suggests, this project aims to transform Shanghai into a central film hub within the next three years.

To make this project a reality, party officials are conducting field research and meeting with leading gaming and film companies in Shanghai, such as Papergames, Tjsports, and IMAX China.

Shanghai Party Branch members at miHoYo HQ (Image via Shangai CPC WeChat)

The Shanghai Film Department's Party Branch also visited miHoYo's headquarters in Shanghai to learn more about the technology used in the game's production. This includes real-time motion capture and digitization, and 3D character model animation.

According to the original article on WeChat, the Party officials discussed their project with HoYoverse, expressing their interest in helping the Honkai Star Rail developers better participate in the Shanghai Film City project. This shouldn't be surprising since HoYoverse is one of the largest gaming companies in the world.

In response, HoYoverse officials have stated that they will study the "Three-Year Action Plan for Shanghai Film City" and promote the production of the company's two popular IPs, Genshin Impact and Honkai, as films. They have not confirmed whether the project will include Honkai Star Rail, Honkai Impact 3rd, or both titles.

Since Honkai Star Rail and Honkai Impact 3rd are based in the same universe, it wouldn't be surprising if the new movie project had connections to both games.

It is also worth adding that a new Genshin Impact anime was announced in the fall of 2022, and it is unclear if the new three-year project will affect its production.

