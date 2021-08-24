Humankind Forcibly Disconnected error: How to fix

Humankind has garnered plenty of players since it was released on August 17, but in the multiplayer aspect of the game, some players are encountering a Forcibly Disconnected error.

Like many errors in newly released multiplayer games, there are plenty of potential fixes, but they aren't guaranteed.

Amplitude Studios is the developer behind Humankind and Sega is the company publishing the game. For anyone new to the title, it's a 4x strategy game with turn-based mechanics. Multiplayer is just one way that players can approach the game, and that is where the error occurs.

For players that are in multiplayer matches, the Forcibly Disconnected error is a possibility they may face. Players may also see a message that simply says "You were disconnected from the game", which is essentially the same error. Regardless, the problem lies in the connection with servers within Humankind.

There are a few fixes that players can attempt, but players should remember that the issue may be on the developer side of Humankind. In that case, most of the fixes won't be effective, but it doesn't hurt to try.

Methods that players can use to attempt a fix for the Forcibly Disconnected error in Humankind

Though there are no guarantees on the fixes, there are certainly some options that Humankind players have claimed solved the problem. But that may depend on the platform.

List of possible fixes for the Forcibly Disconnected error in Humankind:

Uninstall and reinstall Humankind

Remove game data from the system

Restart Humankind

Restart home router or modem for possible internet issues

Disable antivirus or firewall for the time being

Sign out of Game Pass and restart

Sign out of Microsoft store app and sign back in

Create a new Microsoft account

Most of the listed fixes for the Humankind error are a hit or miss for players.

There is a slim chance that the internet fixes will change the problem until developers fix the error entirely. However, some players claim to have found success with Microsoft-specific fixes.

Creating a new Microsoft account and playing Humankind from there may be the best temporary fix until the developers come up with a lasting solution. However, like the other fixes, there is no guarantee for success.

Hopefully, players forcibly disconnected from Humankind run into a successful solution here without any hiccups. Otherwise, there should be a fix relatively soon.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi