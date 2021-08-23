The best culture to choose in Humankind

Humankind is a 4x strategy game looking to set itself apart from other games in that genre.

The game consists of dozens of different cultures for players to choose from. Each era of Humankind changes the available cultures, each with its own special traits.

Overall, cultures in Humankind will reflect your specific playstyle. This can range from simple growth of the population or complete and utter domination through warfare.

All of the cultures in Humankind

Neolithic Era

Nomadic Tribe

Ancient Era

Assyrians

Babylonians

Egyptians

Harappans

Hittites

Mycanaeans

Nubians

Olmecs

Phonicians

Zhou

Classical Era

Achaemenid Persians

Aksumites

Carthaginians

Celts

Goths

Greeks

Huns

Mauryans

Maya

Romans

Medieval Era

Aztecs

Byzantines

English

Franks

Ghanaians

Khmer

Mongols

Norsemen

Teutons

Umayyads

Early Modern Era

Dutch

Edo Japanese

Haudenosaunee

Joseon

Ming

Mughals

Ottomans

Poles

Spanish

Venetians

Industrial Era

Austro-Hungarians

British

French

Germans

Italians

Mexicans

Persians

Russians

Siamese

Zulu

Contemporary Era

Americans

Australians

Brazilians

Chinese

Egyptians

Indians

Japanese

Swedes

Turks

The best culture in Humankind

With six different eras, there are many cultures players will have to select throughout a game of Humankind. Each culture can transition to another as the eras change, so here are the best of each era:

Ancient Era

Every Bronze Era culture in #HumankindGame has been revealed! Who are you looking forward to playing as most? 🕹️ pic.twitter.com/XDmmTyMwTA — Humankind (@humankindgame) February 12, 2020

The Zhou is the best culture in the Ancient Era of Humankind. They rely on Stability bonuses. Stability is increased with each district. This impacts how happy your cities and their populations are. Developing cities early on is a breeze with this culture.

Classical Era

Establishing territory early on is crucial. Moving on to the Achaemenid Persians will make this possible. A +2 City Cap from the Persians is a massive boost. This helps with expanding and even capturing enemy cities immediately.

Medieval Era

The English culture in Humankind continues with the expansion strategy. They have a +7 Food bonus for attached territories. This stacks up extremely fast on larger empires. With the English Longbowmen unit, defense or attack from range will keep the cities safe.

Early Modern Era

All of the Early Modern Era cultures in #HumankindGame have been revealed! 🙌



Which are you looking forward to playing as the most? pic.twitter.com/gKRZwyOW4B — Humankind (@humankindgame) September 10, 2020

In the Early Modern Era, it is important to start your science off on the right foot. The Joseon culture is the best option for this Humankind era. This is especially true for those on a more difficult journey. Joseon boosts your tech quite well with a +3 Science bonus. The Geobuskeon ship for this culture can also establish early ocean exploration.

Industrial Era

The Mexican culture continues the expansion and food upgrade theme of the best Humankind cultures. The bonus speeds up your cities' growth rates, allowing for Industrial troop purchases. They also provide Soldadera's stealth unit for wonderful warfare options.

Contemporary Era

The Contemporary Era cultures in #HumankindGame have been revealed! 🙌



Which are you looking forward to playing as the most? pic.twitter.com/vagB8ftB2Q — Humankind (@humankindgame) June 22, 2021

The Contemporary Era in Humankind is the endgame. No matter what path you've chosen, go with the Soviets here. It is time to win in a militaristic fashion. The Soviets take off 20% of all Industry costs and give a +3 Strength boost to all units. The Red Army Tank will help you wipe out entire cities in a matter of moments.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

