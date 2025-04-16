Hunt Showdown error 0x30001: Are there any fixes?

Players have reported a substantial number of Hunt Showdown error 0x30001 reports globally. This error has affected a large portion of the title's fanbase, preventing them from accessing the game and heading into their own adventures.

This article will explore the possible reasons why the Hunt Showdown error 0x30001 seems to surface periodically, and if there are any solutions players can try to bypass it.

Possible reasons for Hunt Showdown error 0x30001

The error code 0x30001- connection to the backend failed is a problem that seems to occur mostly on the server side. It seems to be a recurring problem since the game's release, which crops up every few months. This error is believed to be account-based, and players do not have any control over bypassing this problem.

Crytek, the developer of Hunt Showdown has previously released the following statement:

"We had to cap the server limit to avoid that too many players are overloading the backend server which results in matchmaking issues some might already have experienced. This is only a temporary workaround and should ensure that we run more stable until we have developed, tested and applied a fix for this issue."

As evident from their statement, this issue essentially stops players from logging into the game to prevent matchmaking from being clogged. The developers have seemingly capped the server limit, and until a percentage of players do not log out or stop queueing up for matches, you will not be able to log into the game.

Hunt Showdown error 0x30001 (Image via Reddit | u/Dr-Dice)

Potential fix

While it's not guaranteed, numerous players have reported something that seems to help them bypass this issue. However, to do that, you must either family-share Hunt Showdown on Steam to another account or alternatively, have another account where you own another copy of the title.

All you must do is log out from your current account where you're dealing with the Hunt Showdown error 0x30001 and log in with a fresh account. Upon doing so, you can log in and queue up for matches once again.

While Crytek had promised a guaranteed fix for the Hunt Showdown error 0x30001, we are yet to receive a hotfix patch from them. Until one is released, this is the only workaround that seems to help players enjoy the game without hindrances.

