Hunt Showdown's incendiary items might potentially be overpowered, here's why

Hunt Showdown 1896 is a popular extraction shooter developed by Crytek. Set in the 19th century, this PvP bounty-hunting game has garnered a lot of attention from gamers, and rightfully so. Featuring old-generation weaponry, and a slow, calculated gameplay style, this title is not suited for players who seek fast-paced action.

However, Crytek added certain items that have shifted the meta towards using incendiary ammunition and tools. This has been a major source of frustration for players.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on why incendiary items in Hunt Showdown might potentially be overpowered. Continue reading to know more.

Are incendiary items overpowered in Hunt Showdown?

On the surface, incendiary items, such as incendiary bullets and firebombs might not seem like a big deal. They might seem like your regular crowd-control tools that players use to deter enemies from making moves on you.

However, the issue has a much deeper purpose than just base damage. While incendiary effects in Hunt Showdown might not have a lot of damage on immediate impact, the burn damage caused by them is formidable and not something players should ignore.

Hunt Showdown is a slow-paced game. While it might be a PvP bounty title, the game has not been designed for fast-paced combat like other extraction shooters, such as Delta Force. The time-to-kill (TTK) speeds in this game are very high, and unless you are deadly accurate with your rifles, it is very hard to consistently lay waste to enemies.

Using incendiary items in the game (Image via Crytek)

Now, with the addition of incendiary tools, such as ammunition and bombs, the TTK speeds in the game have dropped significantly. The meta has entirely shifted to all players using these tools, solely because of how quickly they can wipe squads without breaking a sweat. There is no real counterplay to this, other than being the first one to shoot incendiary shells at enemy players.

Naturally, the community feels frustrated with this addition. With the entire meta shifting to using incendiary items, the fun of having slow-drawn fights in the 19th-century landscape has simply lost its charm. We believe that lowering the fire damage in Hunt Showdown will go a long way in preserving the game's charm, and more importantly, improve the weapon meta in-game.

That's everything that you must know about the incendiary items being overpowered in Crytek's bounty-based extraction shooter.

For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

