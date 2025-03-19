Garden of the Witch Event in Hunt Showdown: What to expect, exclusive traits, and more

Crytek recently announced the Garden of the Witch Event in Hunt Showdown, marking the first live event of 2025. This event offers various rewards including a sealed Cash Register, sealed envelopes, and more that come from the newly introduced rare supply point. Similar to the previous events, players will earn Event points and Pledge Marks, which can be used to unseal rewards.

This article covers everything we know regarding the Garden of the Witch Event in Hunt Showdown.

Garden of the Witch Event in Hunt Showdown: What players can expect

In this event, players will witness a clash between cursed nature and corrupted metal as two factions play against the spreading traits. The lore revolves around the Bruja duo and the Welders, each group fights against corruption using their abilities.

The Brujas Duo comprises mystical warriors who wield nature's magical power, while the Welders are industrial occultists armed with fire and metal.

The Garden of the Witch Event also introduces a rare supply point in addition to standard ones. Players can expect to receive rare rewards, including event-exclusive sealed traits, a sealed Cash Register, and various sealed envelopes. Most importantly, this event coincides with the highly anticipated Update 2.3, which brings numerous fixes and exciting new changes.

Garden of the Witch Event in Hunt Showdown: All exclusive traits explained

The Garden of the Witch Event in Hunt Showdown comes with three exclusive traits. Unlike previous events where players choose a Pact or Troupe, this time they will chase after sealed trait rewards exclusively for the event.

Here are all the traits:

Blademancer: This trait lets you use the Dark Sight to quickly retrieve launched projectiles.

This trait lets you use the Dark Sight to quickly retrieve launched projectiles. Corpse Seer: You gain a Dark Sight Boost while looting dead Hunters even without a Bounty Token.

You gain a Dark Sight Boost while looting dead Hunters even without a Bounty Token. Gunrunner: This trait allows you to carry two large weapons at the same time.

Garden of the Witch Event in Hunt Showdown brings new changes with Update 2.3

As mentioned, the most awaited update 2.3 is arriving with the Garden of the Witch Event, offering various adjustments within the game.

Here’s what the update brings:

Recruitment Revamp: Recruitment Revamp allows new Hunters to receive 10 Upgrade Points to spend on unlocked Traits which offer greater customization options.

Recruitment Revamp allows new Hunters to receive 10 Upgrade Points to spend on unlocked Traits which offer greater customization options. Trait Adjustment: With the trait adjustment, Poltergeist and Blast Sense returned as regular Traits, with Blast Sense now also detecting silenced shots.

With the trait adjustment, Poltergeist and Blast Sense returned as regular Traits, with Blast Sense now also detecting silenced shots. New Compounds for Bounty Clash: Arden Parish and Darrow Livestock have been added to the pool of potential Bounty Clash compounds.

Arden Parish and Darrow Livestock have been added to the pool of potential Bounty Clash compounds. Gameplay Tweaks: Improvements have been made to syringe usage, and Dark Dynamite Satchels can now be disabled and picked up.

Improvements have been made to syringe usage, and Dark Dynamite Satchels can now be disabled and picked up. Bounty Clash Tweaks: The number of teams in the game has been lowered to four to reduce the pressure during the initial stage of the fight. The “Nighttime” has been removed from Bounty Clash Missions to enhance gameplay quality.

The number of teams in the game has been lowered to four to reduce the pressure during the initial stage of the fight. The “Nighttime” has been removed from Bounty Clash Missions to enhance gameplay quality. Stealth Adjustments: Stealth mechanics have been improved including a 10% damage decrease for silenced weapons.

That’s being said, the exact date has not yet disclosed but players can expect to get an official update in a few days.

