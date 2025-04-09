Hunt Showdown codes (April 2025)

Hunt Showdown codes are often released to the public for promotional purposes by Crytek. These codes provide players with several freebies, like free weaponry, monetary benefits, and more. Being one of the toughest survival extraction shooters out there, you should seek to get your hands on every resource possible.

If you're looking for the active codes for the title, you've come to the right place. This article will provide you with a detailed brief on all active Hunt Showdown codes. Read below to know more.

Active Hunt Showdown codes in April 2025

As of this writing, there are no active codes for Hunt Showdown. The last active promotional code was released in the first week of March 2025 and expired on March 31, 2025. That said, we do have our resources indicating where you can get your hands on codes for the title as they are officially released.

Where to find Hunt Showdown codes

You can find unique codes for Hunt Showdown here on our website, which will be updated periodically to feature all active codes available for the title. Alternatively, if you like to keep track of official social media pages, you can stay tuned to the official X page for the game.

Hunt Showdown gameplay (Image via Crytek)

How to redeem codes in Hunt Showdown

It is quite easy to redeem codes in Hunt Showdown. To do so, follow these steps:

Launch the game and proceed to log in with your designated credentials.

Click on the "Gear" icon that opens up the settings page in-game.

Click on the "More" option to expand the menu.

Here, you will find a designated tab with the caption "Redeem Code."

Upon following these steps, you just have to simply enter an active running code on the text prompt to successfully get your hands on any benefits offered.

All expired Hunt Showdown codes

Here's a list of all the codes that have already expired and are no longer functional in-game:

UN79-1FGK-S11F-74X0

KN310ARAC59K64S6

QXL9-EAF4-4987-9T51

J5S2-XYDY-PJ37-EA6A

EMTP4ML2D9646U5X

P4QU-5679-G777-8T53

TV7D5S6EISMBQ815

That's everything that you need to know about the active codes for Hunt Showdown 1896. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

