Hyacine vs The Herta: which 5-star should you get in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 first half?

When Honkai Star Rail 3.3’s first half commences, players will get to pull Hyacine and The Herta through their limited-time banners. While the former is a new character, the latter is not, as she debuted back in HSR version 3.0. Since both units will be available in the upcoming phase, players might wonder which one they should get, so that they don't end up wasting Stellar Jades/Special Passes.

Ad

When the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.3 releases, you should choose a character depending on what your account requires. If you need a good healer, then go for Hyacine. However, if you want to get a good DPS unit, then we recommend rolling for The Herta. The following section discusses this in detail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s personal opinion.

What 5-star character should Trailblazers get during the first half of Honkai Star Rail 3.3?

As mentioned, you should pull for the 5-star character you need in Honkai Star Rail 3.3's first half. Since both 5-stars are good in their respective fields, choosing one can be hard. Hence, keep an eye out for what your account requires and pull for that when the banners drop..

Ad

Trending

Hyacine (Image via HoYoverse)

For example, if you just pulled for Castorice and do not own Luocha, or Gallagher is placed in another team, Hyacine is the one you should get. Her synergy with Castorice is exceptional since she can help the latter accumulate Newbud charge faster than most healers/Abundance units.

Ad

On the other hand, if you missed out on Castorice or pulled for Anaxa in the second phase of HSR version 3.2, then you should get The Herta, as the newly released 5-star is her perfect pair. Anaxa’s kit allows him to use his Skill once without spending a Skill Point. This extra action allows The Herta to get her Ultimate Energy significantly faster. Besides him, you can pair any Erudition character, such as Jade, Herta, Serval, and more, with The Herta.

Ad

Advantages of Hyacine over The Herta

Hyacine can heal her allies, while The Herta cannot.

Since Hyacine walks on the Remembrance Path, she can summon a memosprite named Ica.

Hyacine can utilize her abilities better in most HP-scaling teams.

Advantages of The Herta over Hyacine

The Herta (Image via HoYoverse)

While both The Herta and Hyacine can deal damage, the former is better at it.

The Genius Society member must be built like a DPS unit.

The Herta can easily conquer most end-game activities.

Ad

That said, you should pull for the character you desire in Honkai Star Rail 3.3’s first half, since you are the one spending resources to get the unit.

Follow Sportskeeda for more articles on Honkai Star Rail.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.