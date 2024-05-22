"I would argue it’s the best AR": Apex Legends players speculate a potential nerf for Havoc in the Upcoming Season

The Havoc Rifle is among the best full-auto assault rifles in Apex Legends Season 21, Upheaval. The weapon can fit in attachments of various rarities which makes it more lethal. The developers are rolling out many balance changes for the game, resulting in readjustments to the meta. Due to this, Havoc stood out from the rest of the assault rifles. It features a superior iron sight, better DPS, and more importantly, is one of the best ARs to have for close-quarter combat (CQC).

As already mentioned, the Havoc Rifle is the best meta weapon currently, and as usual, people tend to overuse it. An Apex Legends player, u/chonch_king, posted on Reddit stating that the weapon has always been good and might end up receiving a nerf.

u/mRahmani87 commented that the constant nerfs to the SMGs have made the full-auto ARs such as the Flatline and Havoc the new CQC kings. Moreover, the weapons are rendered additionally powerful when paired with a Ballistic while the ultimate ability is active.

u/mRahmani87 had this to say (Image via Reddit)

u/No-Rip4384 disagreed and stated that Havoc is being overused now because of the recent weapon changes. As the SMGs were nerfed in the past few seasons, Havoc can easily win against all SMGs without a Turbocharger, making it unstoppable in close-range fights.

u/No-Rip4384's take on the matter (Image via Reddit)

u/vaevictuskr expressed their thoughts on the current Havoc meta and they have commented that the Energy weapon is suffering the same effect Bangalore had for multiple seasons. As the other metas have been weakened, the Havoc is shining in the current meta.

u/vaevictuskr's comment (Image via Reddit)

u/C4panbimbo still cannot let go of their SMGs in the current AR/Havoc/Flatline meta and said that they are still using the R-99 with a purple magazine attachment.

u/C4panbimbo's comment on the post (Image via Reddit)

u/Or1Guy_24 expressed that they can feel the OP’s frustration. They also said that the Havoc rifle was a hidden treasure to them and that it was lots of fun to explain to their friends how they should utilize the gun. Now that most players in the game have started using the weapon, their fun has been ruined.

The comment by u/Or1Guy_24 (Image via Reddit)

u/ExplanationFrosty635 stated that the Havoc wasn't slept on, and instead, in the past couple of seasons, the SMGs were a better choice than the Havoc. Now after the R-99 nerfs, some other gun had to take its place.

The user u/ExplanationFrosty635's comment (Image via Reddit)

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer's opinion.

Does the Havoc rifle need a nerf in Apex Legends?

In the current meta in Apex Legends Season 21, the Havoc rifle has become a must-pick weapon in every match. It is extremely lethal as a secondary gun in close-quarter fights and can also be used as the primary choice for mid-range fights. When equipped with high-tier attachments you can easily secure knockdown after knockdown and be victorious.

The weapon has a spin-up delay, but it can be removed by attaching a Turbocharger Hop-Up, making it an unstoppable weapon in Apex Legends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback