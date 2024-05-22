The developers at Respawn Entertainment have recently shaken up the meta, and there are now many serious contenders for the best meta weapon for Apex Legends season 21. The Devotion and Eva-8 have entered the care package, making them the most powerful guns in the game apart from Kraber. However, this article only takes into account ground weapons that are consistently available in each game.

Let's see which weapon is the best in Apex Legends season 21 and what makes it meta.

What is the best meta weapon for Apex Legends season 21?

Despite several S-tier weapons in Apex Legends like Hemlok, Alternator, and Nemesis competing for the number one spot, Havoc stands out as the best meta weapon for Apex Legends season 21.

All these weapons have good DPS (Damage Per Second) while being consistent in both close and mid-range combat. However, Havoc has been the most popular choice among ranked and pro players alike. This is because the automatic energy weapon boasts an insane damage output of 202 DPS, knocking enemies out before they have a chance to react.

Why is Havoc the best meta weapon for Apex Legends season 21?

Havoc has always been considered a top-tier weapon but with one condition, it must have a turbocharger attached to it. Here's why Havoc is wreaking havoc on the battlegrounds of Apex Legends in Season 21.

Turbocharger

The turbocharger attachment completely removes the wind-up time required for the gun to start shooting, which is the only downside of this AR.

However, in Apex Legends Season 21 most players have gotten used to the wind-up time of the gun and can use it just as effectively without the turbocharger. When paired with a clean iron sight, the gun is a menace in the early game.

Magazine size

Havoc can carry a decent 26-energy ammo by default. However, this number drastically increases with extended energy magazines. This is how much ammo the gun can hold with each extended magazine:

Common or white extended mag: 26 ammo

Rare or blue extended mag: 32 ammo

Epic or purple extended mag: 36 ammo

With 36 ammo in one clip, Havoc is borderline overpowered, allowing players to take down multiple enemies in a squad without needing to reload. This generous magazine size is one of the primary reasons for Havoc being the best meta weapon for Apex Legends season 21.

Recoil Pattern

Havoc also has a relatively easy and manageable recoil pattern which makes the gun just as effective in mid to far-range combat. Being this versatile on the battlefield, it offers a lot of value in your primary weapon slot and has an uncontested spot in the list of best loadouts in Apex Legends season 21.

The gun can hold attachments like a stock, and turbocharger which makes it shoot with laser-like precision. This is why Havoc is the best meta weapon for Apex Legends Season 21.

