With the release of another new legend and season, the community has discovered new “broken” movement techs in Apex Legends Season 21. The game's movement fanatics are always on the lookout for the latest techniques to gain or conserve momentum, and this time around, they have discovered five new techs, including one with the new legend Alter.

Movement is an essential part of Apex Legends and these five new “broken” movement techs in Apex Legends Season 21 will surely take your gameplay to the next level.

5 new “broken” movement techs in Apex Legends Season 21

There’s a vast array of movement mechanics in Apex Legends. While some are easy and must-know movement techs, others are more difficult to master, appealing to the hard-core movement fanatics out there. These five new “broken” movement techs in Apex Legends Season 21 incorporate both easy and hard ones. Let’s take a look at these new mechanics.

1) Void Launch

This movement tech allows you to super jump out of an Alter Portal, gaining significant height upon exiting the portal. Alter’s portal, when placed on the ceiling of any building or platform, creates a portal line to the floor. To do the Void Jump, you need to crouch before entering the portal line and hitting the jump input upon contact. If timed correctly, it will boost you up the portal endpoint. Using your jump bound on your scroll wheel helps get the timing right.

Additionally, Alter stays invincible for a few seconds upon exiting the portal, making Void Launch one of the most “broken” movement techs in Apex Legends Season 21.

2) Jump Pad Dashing/Sigma Stepping

This movement tech gives you an insane speed boost off the second jump from Octane’s Jump Pad. However, there is a catch: it only works on Octane’s red jump pad. To do Jump Pad Dashing, you must click your backward key or "S" and the jump input at the same time. For this tech to work, it is key for the timing to be super precise. It is easier to do this on a controller as the backward input is analog. This works on every legend taking the jump pad.

However, for unknown reasons, the inputs' timing differs for Alter, as she has a 300ms buffer time to hit the backward and jump keys. This makes Jump Pad Dashing significantly easier to do with Alter.

3) Superground

This movement tech is inherently a superglide that is now possible with the tiniest of objects or ledges on the ground. If done correctly, you get a massive speed boost seemingly out of nowhere. Since mantling is necessary for superglides and this technique involves supergliding on objects close to the ground, Wraith is the only legend this trick is possible with, given her short height.

To do the Superground, you must hit the crouch and jump input one frame apart. The exact timing depends on the FPS (Frames per second) you’re playing at, as higher refresh rates make it more difficult to get the timing right. The insane speed boost you get off Superground makes it one of the most “broken” movement techs in Apex Legends Season 21.

4) Wall bounce tap strafe peek

This movement tech combines wall bouncing and tap-strafing mechanics to get the most overpowered peek possible. It makes you peek and shoot mid-air while exposing your body for less than a second.

To perform this you must wall bounce off the corner you’re peeking and tap-strafe back into cover while also shooting upon seeing the enemy. This maneuver can be quite complex to do if you haven’t learned both techniques separately. But if done correctly, it is one of the most “broken” movement techs in Apex Legends Season 21.

5) Wraith portal superglide

This movement technique also incorporates superglide but with Wraith’s ultimate ability: Dimensional Rift. This makes you zoom past your opponent while visually distracting your enemy making you nearly impossible to hit.

To perform this, you must be in the Dimensional Rift, and at the point during your mantling where you hit your crouch and jump input, you must place down your exit portal. This is a very difficult movement mechanic to pull off and also the most “broken” movement techs in Apex Legends Season 21.

