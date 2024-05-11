  • home icon
What happened to TSM Raven? Head coach departs from popular Apex Legends org

By Rohit Halder
Modified May 11, 2024 10:52 GMT
TSM Raven departure from TSM in Apex Legends
Raven at the ALGS London Split 2 Playoffs 2023 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Elias Ghribi, more popularly known as Raven, recently announced his departure from TSM in Apex Legends during a Twitch stream. Being the head coach and analyst for TSM since 2020, he has seen major success throughout his career, more notably his ALGS: 2023 Championship win with TSM.

This article will discuss the reason behind his leaving the organization, his relationship with ImperialHal, Reps, and Verhulst, and his prospects of coaching another Apex Legends team

TSM Raven departs from popular Apex Legends org

Raven’s announcement of leaving TSM comes right after the team's disappointing performance in ALGS 2024 Split 1 Playoffs. This left the community speculating if this influenced his decision or if the relationship with his team had soured. Raven’s clarification turned out to be much less dramatic than these assumptions.

The reason behind Raven leaving TSM

The primary reason behind Raven's departure is that his contract with TSM is expiring. While he says there is a "non-zero" possibility of him resigning with TSM, it's more likely that he'll be moving forward to explore other options

Raven is also looking for a substantial increase in his salary especially after his contribution in winning the ALGS last year. This has also contributed to his decision to part ways with TSM.

Raven's relationship with TSM players

TSM: The winning squad at ALGS 2023 Split 1 Playoffs (Image via Electronic Arts)
Unlike recent popular belief, Raven's relationship with ImperialHal, Verhulst, and Reps has not soured or influenced his decision to leave TSM. The team already knew about Raven's plans to depart from TSM before the ALGS 2024 Split 1 Playoffs. He has been friends with the trio for the longest time and he says he'll miss them.

Possible teams Raven might coach

Raven at the ALGS Birmingham Championship (Image via Electronic Arts)
Raven has not firmly asserted which team he might sign into. However, he confirmed that he plans to stay in the United States coaching a North American team instead of a European team. And on top of it, he mentioned the teams he'll not sign into unless paid extravagantly.

These teams include:

  • DarkZero
  • Luminosity Gaming
  • Furia
  • Disguised
  • Team Liquid
  • Sentinels
  • All EU teams
  • Teams with no organization.

