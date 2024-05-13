ImperialHal announces departure from TSM in Apex Legends: what we know so far

ImperialHal has shocked the Apex Legends community by announcing his sudden departure from TSM. TSM’s official channel on YouTube released a farewell video for ImperialHal where he addressed the reason for his decision in front of the community. ImperialHal, nicknamed as the CEO of Apex Legends, has created a legacy with TSM by winning back-to-back ALGS Championships. It's no wonder the news is shocking to both his fans and those of TSM alike.

This article will discuss the reason for his departure from TSM, his farewell message to his teammates, and what Apex Legends team he might be joining.

Why is ImperialHal leaving TSM in Apex Legends?

ImperialHal has made it clear that his decision to leave TSM has got nothing to do with money. Nor does it have to do with anything related to his contract or TSM’s management. Unlike recent assumptions by many, his decision wasn't influenced by TSM’s disappointing performance at the ALGS 2024 Split 1 Playoffs either.

ImperialHal simply felt a change was needed in his career. Understandably so, he has been involved with TSM from the very start of his career in Apex Legends in 2019. He has been playing and living with Reps and Verhulst for the longest time and considers them to be friends forever.

Also read: What happened to TSM Raven? Head coach departs from popular Apex Legends org

What Apex Legends team will ImperialHal join in 2024?

ImperialHal has not officially revealed which organization he will be joining next. But based on his personal preferences and relationship with other players, a calculative guess can be made.

ImperialHal is based in North America, which makes it more likely for him to join an NA team instead of an EU or EMEA team.

Some highly competitive teams with well-coordinated rosters are not being considered by the organization for him. Dark Zero is one such team. Luminosity Gaming is another organization that ImperialHal is unlikely to join considering his competitive relationship with Sweet. Considering his achievements over the years, it's also unlikely he'll join any team not signed into any organization.

For more Apex Legends news and guides, consider checking out our other articles: