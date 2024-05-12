TSM's former head coach and analyst, Raven, has recently taken to X calling out the new Legend Alter in Apex Legends Season 21. Raven is known for his in-depth analysis of the meta, predicting map zones, and formulating team synergies for competitive Apex. His contribution to the team played a crucial role in TSM’s ALGS Championship win in 2023.

The release of this new legend Alter has taken the community by storm. She has added a new dimension to the game, allowing fans to bypass world objects, making for cheeky plays. While most consider Alter overpowered in the current state, Raven seems to have a contradictory opinion.

This article will discuss what Raven said and why he considers Alter “useless” for comp in Apex Legends Season 21.

TSM Raven calls out Alter as "useless" for comp in Apex Legends Season 21

Raven's comment on Alter was not without sarcasm, calling out all her abilities to be bad in a competitive setting. While Alter has been dominating in Ranked, Raven's analysis implies that she will be a bad choice in a strategically superior game where positioning and rotations matter more than anything else.

Alter's Passive

Alter abilities in Apex Legends Season 21 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Raven stated that Alter doesn't have a combat passive, implying that her passive: Gift from the Rift is not very useful during a fight or to push a team. While swapping shield cores from death boxes through walls can be powerful, Alter needs to be near the death box to do so.

Considering how teams tend to hold positions in competitive matches, Alter’s passive might rarely be useful in a team comp.

Alter's Tactical

Raven pointed out that Alter’s tactical ability: Void Passage is only useful in hyper-specific terrain. This means that her ability to go through walls and objects only becomes useful if the end zone is in a building. If the fight is on open grounds with space between the fighting teams, her ability becomes practically useless in mid-range fights.

Alter's Ultimate

Raven also observed how Alter’s ultimate: Void Nexus is rarely used in a fight. The ability to teleport back to a safe place only makes sense if you end up on the losing side of the fight.

This ability becomes a backup plan for the team while doing nothing to assist the ongoing fight. He also stated that the ult is incredibly slow to trigger but more importantly, there's no way of going back into the fight after teleporting.

