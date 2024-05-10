5 best Alter skins in Apex Legends

Skirmisher mains are looking for the best Alter skins in Apex Legends after her launch in Season 21. Being the newest character in the game, Alter has taken the solos takeover by storm due to her versatile set of abilities. Knows as the Void Breacher, this Legend haunts enemies by breaching the barriers with her Tactical ability Void Passage, which creates a pathway through enclosed surfaces.

Alter's Passive ability, Gift From the Rift, allows her to remotely snatch an item from a deathbox, except for armor. Her Ultimate ability Void Nexus is the main highlight, which allows her to create an escape point that her teammates can use to open a phase tunnel back to that location.

With a huge collection of Alter skins in-game, players might be wondering about which one to choose to dominate the battlefield. This article lists the five best Alter skins in Apex Legends that players can pick in 2024.

Also read: Who is the newest Legend in Apex Legends Season 21?

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author’s opinion

List of all the best Alter skins in Apex Legends

1) Fashion Fatale

Fashion Fatale Legendary Alter skin (Image via Electronic Arts)

Fashion Fatale is one of the best Alter skins in Apex Legends. This skin was released with the launch of the Legend in Season 21 on May 7, 2024. This is a Legendary skin and can be purchased from the Legends Locker menu for 1200 Crafting Metals. Players who don't want to spend Crafting Metals can also buy the skin for 1800 Apex Coins.

The Fashion Fatale skin portrays Alter stylishly, giving her a fashionable look. Its base colors are grey and black with golden accents on the ridges. The mask with integrated goggles is a defining characteristic of this skin, serving as both a stylish accessory and an enhancer of the character's mysterious appearance.

Also read: Respawn Entertainment teases new Legend Alter in Apex Legends

2) Final Laugh

Final Laugh Legendary Alter skin (Image via Electronic Arts)

Final Laugh is one of the best Alter skins in Apex Legends. It was introduced as part of the Alter launch bundle on May 7, 2024. This Legendary rarity skin can be acquired from the Apex item store for 3000 Apex Coins.

The Final Laugh skin gives Alter a cyberpunk look through its funky theme. The Legend appears to be a cybernetic character with an android-like appearance. The skin's base colors are pink and purple with accents of gold. One of its key features is Alter's blue hair and dual golden daggers, which are located on her waist.

Also read: Reported bug is making Alter unplayable in Apex Legends Season 21

3) Crimson Dynasty

Crimson Dynasty Legendary Alter skin (Image via Electronic Arts)

Crimson Dynasty is one of the best Alter skins in Apex Legends. Launched alongside the legend on May 7, 2024, its Legendary rarity makes it a highly sought-after item, and it can be acquired through the Legends Locker menu for 1200 Crafting Metals. For those preferring not to use Crafting Metals, the skin is also available for purchase in the Apex item shop for 1800 Apex Coins.

The Crimson Dynasty skin gives Alter a regal appearance, drawing influence from the rich tapestry of ancient Chinese mythology. The skin's base colors are a striking combination of red and black, complemented by elegant gold accents. A standout feature of this skin is the character's face, now transformed into a fierce and demonic warrior, complete with intimidating horns.

Also read: Apex Legends Alter: All abilities explained

4) Moonlit Menace

Moonlit Menace Legendary Alter skin (Image by Electronic Arts)

Moonlit Menace is one of the best Alter skins in Apex Legends. This skin was released on May 7, 2024, alongside Season 21. It is a Legendary skin that can be purchased from the Legends Locker menu for 1200 Crafting Metals. Players who don't have enough Crafting Metals can also buy the skin for 1800 Apex Coins.

The Moonlit Menace skin gives Alter a rugged look. It has purple as its base color, with accents of black and gold. This skin's most appealing aspect is Alters mask, which gives her a menacing look complemented by the silver gauntlet on her left arm. The skin is perfect for players who are looking for stylish skin with a funky aesthetic.

Also read: Apex Legends Alter all abilities leaked

5) Final Blow

Final Blow Alter Legendary skin (Image via Electronic Arts)

Final Blow is one of the best Alter skins in Apex Legends. This skin was unveiled alongside the Legend's debut on May 7, 2024, as part of Season 21's lineup of exciting content. This Legendary skin can be exclusively purchased from the Legends Locker menu for 1200 Crafting Metals. Players who prefer not to spend Crafting Metals can also acquire the skin for 1800 Apex Coins.

The Final Blow skin gives Alter a demonic appearance. The silver horns on her head and the masks on her shoulder plates give this skin an iconic look. Its base color is golden yellow accompanied by white and grey accents. This skin is an excellent choice for those seeking to instill fear in their opponents.

Also read: Meet Crystal Yu, the voice behind Alter in Apex Legends

Check out these articles for more guides and news on Apex Legends: