5 best Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends for 2024

Mad Maggie's pick rate has skyrocketed over the past year, leading to the release of some of the best Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends. In the Apex universe, Mad Maggie's real name is Margaret Kōhere who was born in the dullest corner of Salvo. She is quite aggressive and dominating in nature, consequently becoming an unpopular choice among players. But there's no denying that her kit is powerful, especially after her new buffs and perks.

Mad Maggie mains have been waiting for some new skins for years and their wishes have finally been granted. This article will shortlist and discuss the five best Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends.

5 best Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends

Mad Maggie has a total of 55 skins in the game — 11 legendary, 12 epic, 16 rare, and 16 common skins. While most are sub-par, some cool skins represent her character strongly. Here are the five best Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends that you should look out for.

Also read: How to play Mad Maggie in Apex Legends

5) Non-state actor

Non-state actor Mad Maggie skin in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Non-state actor is a legendary class skin featured in the ‘Awakening Collection Event’ in Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors in 2022. It was offered for 1800 Apex coins or 2400 crafting materials and has returned to the store only once in February 2023.

The Non-state actor is a swamp green-themed makeover of Mad Maggie with ice-blue crystals protruding from her shoulders and arms. She has a cool tattoo around her mouth that is unique to this skin alone. This makes Non-state actor one of the best Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends.

4) Māori Warrior

Māori Warrior Mad Maggie skin in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Māori Warrior is another legendary skin exclusively featured in the ‘Mad Maggie Launch Bundle’ in February 2022. It was sold for 3000 Apex Coins and reappeared only twice, in April 2023 and September 2023.

Māori Warrior skin showcases Mad Maggie in a red leather outfit with a green accent representing the indigenous Polynesian people of mainland New Zealand. Two very unique and notable details about this skin are a face mask covering only half of her face and her green glowing eyes. This gives her a cool look, making it one of the best Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends.

3) Furious Fatale

Furious Fatale Mad Maggie skin in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Furious Fatale is an extremely rare Legendary class skin that appeared in the ‘Dressed to Kill Collection Event’ in June 2023. Being available only once in the game, it is one of the most valuable.

The skin features Mad Maggie in formal attire with a white leather jacket and black shorts and boots. If you like minimalistic skins that look closer to real-life fashion, this is one of the best Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends for you.

Also read: Apex Legends Season 21 Battle Pass: Price, all rewards, and is it worth buying?

2) Outlawed Tech

Outlawed Tech Mad Maggie skin in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Outlawed Tech is a legendary skin that was available in the battle pass of Apex Legends Season 18: Resurrection in August 2023.

This skin gives Mad Maggie a militaristic cyberpunk vibe. Her body is covered in futuristic armor with the coolest face gear that Maggie has ever seen. She looks quite different from her usual self and you could mistake her for Bangalore. This skin goes well with the Apex universe and the "cool" factor alone makes it a must-have for all Mad Maggie mains.

1) Necro-Smasher

Necro-Smasher Mad Maggie skin in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Necro-Smasher is a Legendary skin featured in the ‘Spellbound 2023 Collection Event’ in Season 15: Eclipse in January 2023. It sold for 1800 Apex Coins or 2400 crafting materials and reappeared only once in the store in September 2023.

This is by far the most detailed skin of Mad Maggie with a glowing skull around her shoulder. Her hands have a glowing neon animation that looks premium and aesthetic. She has feathers on her shoulders and blue hair and eyes. Considering everything, this is undoubtedly one of the best Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends.

For more Apex Legends news and guides, check out our other articles: