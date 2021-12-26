"I cannot": Twitch streamer Waterlynn comically slams gingerbread house, causing drink to spill

Twitch streamer and model Waterlynn produced a Christmas fail for the ages during her attempt to build a gingerbread house.

After trying to lay the stacks of gingerbread to form a cute little house, a lack of concentration from the streamer produced a funny outcome as one thing led to another, with Waterlynn eventually raging about it.

"I cannot. F*** this gingerbread."

Twitch streamer Waterlynn's attempt at building a gingerbread house goes awfully

Twitch streamer Waterlynn recently had a holiday-themed stream where the popular model even dressed up in a cute Santa outfit.

During this special Just Chatting stream, she tried out a variety of things, including building a gingerbread house. However, her hopes of having an amazing gingerbread house were shattered quite quickly into the build.

After laying the floor, Waterlynn was trying to fit the back layer of the house. However, her technique's lack of concentration and finesse caused the layer to fall down, which began a chain reaction of unfortunate events for the streamer.

After the gingerbread layer fell and broke, Waterlynn notched up the rage meter by banging her desk as hard as possible. However, that wasn't her only nightmare coming true as the hard smash on the desk accidentally led to the spilling of a can of Coke she had kept on it.

After noticing the spillage, Waterlynn couldn't hold back her frustrations anymore as she screamed into the abyss with her piling on more damage to the gingerbread layers present on the desk.

As Waterlynn continued to rage at the unfortunate mess she had caused, fans laughed at the hilarious situation on her Twitch chat. Moreover, the clip went viral on LSF, where Reddit users added more jokes about Waterlynn's failed attempt.

Also Read Article Continues below

The icing on the cake came at the end when a donation titled "You suck" popped up while Waterlynn tried to clean up her mess. In the end, fans can agree that Christmas on Twitch has begun with a clip for the ages.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar