"I dunno who this is": TimTheTatman introduces SypherPK to fan who fails to recognize him

SypherPK is one of the most popular Fortnite legends in the world. Therefore, it seems unnatural that anybody in the gaming community would not be aware of his existence.

However, a gaming fan recently made it known that she did not know who he was when he attended an event with the likes of NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman.

The clueless fans simply said:

"I dunno who this is."

Fan admits to not knowing who SypherPK is at NICKMERCS' MFAM barbecue

SypherPK recently attended the MFAM Barbecue hosted by Call of Duty streamer NICKMERCS. The event was also attended by other gaming legends like Tfue, TimTheTatman, and Swagg.

Amidst the event, while the streamers were interacting with fans, one follower got on stage and clearly stated that she did not know who SypherPK was:

"You're Swagg, you're TimTheTatman, I dunno who that is."

TimTheTatman responded to this fan, informing them who SypherPK was.

"This is SypherPK. Fortnite guy."

SypherPK seemed slightly awkward with this interaction, but he handled it quite well, saying it was "all good".

SypherPK spent some time hanging out with Tfue

While he was in Florida for the MFAM Barbeque, SypherPK spent quite a bit of time hanging out with Tfue. They spent some time streaming and playing Fortnite together.

Sypher even asked Tfue when he would be returning to the Epic Games Battle Royale title. The latter responded:

"I'll come back when The Grotto comes back."

The two also worked out together and posted pictures of the same, which broke the internet. Furthermore, they played basketball in Tfue's impressive warehouse.

Overall, SypherPK seemed to have had a great time in Florida at the MFAM Barbecue. The event brought together many streaming legends, and their interactions were definitely something fans want to see more of.

SypherPK @SypherPK This guy is like an older brother, congrats on the awesome event. ❤️ This guy is like an older brother, congrats on the awesome event. ❤️ https://t.co/s4gaS96kZX

SypherPK also announced that he had two vlogs recorded from his time in Florida. Fans would love to see the vlogger side of the streamer, so they can barely contain their excitement to see these clips.

