"I feel guilty": Maya voices her thoughts on her new Roomba 

Twitch streamer Maya Higa announced that she has made an upgrade in the home appliance category after purchasing a Roomba vacuum cleaner for her house.

While most fans would call this a great and logical purchase to improve one's lifestyle, it seems like Maya feels guilty about using the small robot to clean her house more often than not.

Moreover, she also revealed a hilarious yet sad story about her thinking about feeding the Roomba with some cereal.

Maya shares her hilarious antics with the Roomba in her house

During a recent Just Chatting stream, Maya Higa announced that she had bought a Roomba to use in her room.

"I recently got a Roomba like one of those robot vacuums.

However, she revealed that she hadn't used it much and even recently stopped using it because she felt guilty and felt that it was used as a slave in her home.

"I have recently stopped running it because I feel guilty, because I feel he's enslaved."

Later on, Maya also revealed a hilarious anecdote about her "feeding" the Roomba vacuum.

"The other day, I almost didn't actually, because I let my logical mind take over, but I was this close to throwing cereal on the floor because I wanted to feed him. I was going to throw bits of cereal on the floor because I was like, 'He's enslaved and I need to make his time more worthwhile."

Maya realizes she has the number one clip on LivestreamFail

During the same stream, Maya's Twitch chat also notified her that a recent clip made it to the top of the LSF charts on Reddit. The clip involved her explaining what she needs in a guy to be her boyfriend.

Maya chuckled at her requirements for a boyfriend. However, she was also quite embarrassed about the clip.

"Oh no, I didn't think that it was this. What the f***."

It was hilarious to see the celebrated streamer talk about moving on and finding another boyfriend following her breakup with fellow streamer Mizkif and the controversy surrounding the two. While she hasn't yet revealed what her plans are, it seems like Maya has a strict set of requirements about the guy she wants to date.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar