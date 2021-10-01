"I feel really awkward": Sykkuno reacts to his part in Valkyrae's merch shoot

Valkyrae's sensational promotional video for her personal line of merchandise starring Sykkuno, Pokimane, Ludwig and many others has taken the internet by storm, and continues to do so even after the end of the limited-period sale.

A behind-the-scenes (BTS) vlog was also released, and has fans really amped up.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae



Behind the scenes of my merch shoot with 12 friends 🥰❤️



(I’ll post more photos of all of us on insta but enjoy the vid!)

youtu.be/MugTfjiEL7k New vlog!Behind the scenes of my merch shoot with 12 friends 🥰❤️(I’ll post more photos of all of us on insta but enjoy the vid!) New vlog!



Behind the scenes of my merch shoot with 12 friends 🥰❤️



(I’ll post more photos of all of us on insta but enjoy the vid!)

youtu.be/MugTfjiEL7k https://t.co/pWcL3I30hf

Sykkuno recently reacted to his portion in the merch promotion video, and his reaction has fans adoring him even more than before.

Sykkuno embarrassed to see his own part in Valkyrae's merch promotion video

Sykkuno was recently streaming when he came across Valkyrae's official merch video on YouTube and decided to react to his own parts in the video.

"I guess we can watch it, guys. Just to see if we're actually in it or not. What if we're not even in it, guys? There's a chance."

Sykkuno tried his best to be cool about watching his parts in Valkyrae's official merch promotion video, but as soon as the video started playing, he became extremely awkward.

"Oh, god, guys! I feel awkward! What is this?"

Soon enough, he spotted himself in the video, and seemed to get excited and embarrassed at the same time.

"Oh, look that's me, I look really awkward. Oh god, *stutters* what is this?"

He almost looked relieved when he realized that his portion of the video was over, and he realized that he was in the video for just about one second.

"That's it, that was the whole thing. That was it, guys. Look, I was in there for one second and you couldn't even see my face!"

Sykkuno burst out laughing while talking about his part in the video and how he was there for just about a second. He was extremely awkward during the making of the video as well, especially because one section of the video required Pokimane to lay her head on his lap.

Viewers can watch the official merch video here:

However, Sykkuno ended his reaction to Valkyrae's merch promotion video by saying the following,

"I'm famous now, guys, we made it."

rae☀️ @Valkyrae woke up to over 20,000 merch orders in the first day..



0_____o

i'm speechless woke up to over 20,000 merch orders in the first day..



0_____o

i'm speechless

Also Read

Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter recently launched her limited line of merchandise, which turned out to be a huge success, earning the streamer over $600K on the first day itself.

The promotional video for her new merch featured 12 of her friends including Bretman Rock, Leslie, Lily, and even Bella Poarch, and currently boasts over 431k views on YouTube.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far