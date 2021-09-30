"This is how he looks when he likes someone": Pokimane lays on Sykkuno's lap for Valkyrae's shoot, sends Twitter into a frenzy

Ludwig, Leslie, Bretman Rock, Sykkuno, and Pokimane recently joined her close friend, content creator, and 100 Thieves co-owner Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter for a video. Rae recently launched her personal line of merchandise, and she revealed the clothing items through a star-studded vlog on her YouTube channel.

After watching the vlog, fans would have surely wondered what went on behind the scenes between all the popular streamers and content creators. Fortunately for them, Valkyrae recently released BTS footage for the vlog on her channel. The video included some extremely fun interactions between Rae's friends.

Among the likes of Bretman Rock meeting TinaKitten, and Ludwig dancing along with Valkyrae and her friends, one of the most adorable duo was that of Pokimane and Sykkuno. The two were involved in the shack sequence of Rae's merch vlog and quite possibly had the most wholesome moment in the vlog.

Pokimane and Sykkuno have a wholesome moment while recording Valkyrae's vlog

If you see Valkyrae's merch vlog, you can easily identify the adorable scene where Poki laid on Sykkuno's lap. Although the final product was truly wholesome, what went on behind the scenes was even better. Pokimane and Sykkuno were hanging around the shack, preparing for the shoot, and the camera caught some hilarious moments between the two.

"We have to pretend to be friends for this." - Pokimane

Pokimane could be heard joking about being friends with Sykkuno before the two sat down on the couch for the shoot. When asked whether Sykkuno pretends to like Pokimane, the former made his best poker face as Poki burst out in laughter.

"This is how he looks when he likes someone." - Pokimane

Twitter reacts to Pokimane laying in Sykkuno's lap

The chemistry between Sykkuno and Poki instantly generated plenty of reactions from fans. Everyone went crazy over how cute the duo looked in the vlog as well as the BTS video.

Although Valkyrae might be the star of the shoot, it seems like Pokimane and Sykkuno definitely won more hearts than the 100 Thieves' co-owner. Valkyrae's merch is available on her official website now.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan