"I just wanna be the couch": Pokimane & Sykkuno have fans captivated

Pokimane, Valkyrae, and Sykkuno are pretty close to each other, and while they don't leave a single opportunity to take jabs at each other, they left their fans mesmerized with the recent photoshoot.

Valkyrae launched her official merchandise and shared a BTS video of the photoshoot on Twitter. The video features Pokimane and Sykkuno huddled next to each other, and fans on Twitter have been gushing over it ever since.

Valkyrae uploaded a BTS video of her merchandise shoot with Sykkuno, Pokimane, and Aria Saki, among several others. However, the internet glimpsed a scene where the Twitch streamer and Sykkuno appear nestled next to each other.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae



The video has over one million views, and Pokimane's and Sykkuno's scenes have been trending on Twitter ever since. So much so that Valkyrae tweeted about it, also revealing how Sykkuno flew in, especially for the photoshoot.

These streamers have been creating content for a while but reached new heights because of their Among Us gameplay. "Amigops" also played a massive role in invigorating the murder-mystery title.

laza @laza9 @Valkyrae @pokimanelol I just really wanna know how did you guys made sykkuno do that he barely T-Poses like a penguin for a hug @Valkyrae @pokimanelol I just really wanna know how did you guys made sykkuno do that he barely T-Poses like a penguin for a hug

ness🌱 @mintypleasin @Sykkuno @Valkyrae I LOGE YOU SO MUCH U MAKE ME CRY @Sykkuno @Valkyrae I LOGE YOU SO MUCH U MAKE ME CRY

Rev @r3dsok @pokimanelol



6-7 hours filming, just to use 3-4 seconds of a clip. Sykkuno of all people, did all that for FREE. That's some dedication @Valkyrae I bet they cut out MOST of the Sykkuno and Poki moments from the actual footage. hah6-7 hours filming, just to use 3-4 seconds of a clip. Sykkuno of all people, did all that for FREE. That's some dedication @pokimanelol @Valkyrae I bet they cut out MOST of the Sykkuno and Poki moments from the actual footage. hah



6-7 hours filming, just to use 3-4 seconds of a clip. Sykkuno of all people, did all that for FREE. That's some dedication

Pokimane and Valkyrae don't fail to take jabs at Sykkuno

The three streamers are pretty close to each other. While Poki and Rae are pretty outgoing, Sykkuno is equally shy.

pokimane @pokimanelol rae took a video of me trying to get sykkuno to dance hahaha rae took a video of me trying to get sykkuno to dance hahaha https://t.co/J8No5GRNHH

A few months back, Valkyrae shared a video of Pokimane teaching Sykkuno how to dance, and it was hilarious. The duo revealed how they had to get him a little drunk to show some moves on the dance floor.

On the flip side, to try and get even, Sykkuno dragged the Poki into an intense GTA RP police chase. He was looking for Valkyrae before stumbling upon Poki and deciding to give her a taste of what transpires on Los Santos' streets.

Recently, Sykkuno tweeted how he didn't want to be verified on Twitter and asked the developers to "unverify" him. While fans were unaware if he meant it or not, Pokimane and Valkyrae appeared to be leading the battle for him, demanding the developers to grant his wish.

The trio has produced some of the finest content over the last couple of years. However, it's their friendship that leaves fans in stitches. Although the trio no longer streams Among Us content, Valkyrae's photoshoot was a reminder of how they're still exceptionally closely knit.

