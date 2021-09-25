"I got this empty feeling of playing it" - Dr DisRespect shares his views about playing Halo: Infinite

Halo: Infinite is one of the most talked-about titles in the gaming community. The game, rumored to have been locked in for a release date in December 2021, has caught the attention of many prominent streamers like Dr DisRespect, TimTheTatman, and others.

Halo Infinite has piqued the interest of many streamers worldwide (Image via Microsoft)

The 'Two-Time' recently participated in Halo Infinite's multiplayer preview event and shared his initial thoughts about playing the title. While his reviews about the title were primarily positive, he pointed out one glaring problem. In true Doc style, he also provided the developers with a solution for the problem.

Dr DisRespect shares his thoughts on Halo: Infinite

Dr DisRespect has been quite interested in Halo: Infinite right from its announcement. However, the streamer was not entirely optimistic about the title before he got assurance that the title would have a BR mode.

After taking part in the title's multiplayer preview event, he shared his opinions based on his gameplay experience. He claimed that he really enjoyed the map design and gameplay experience on the three maps that he played.

“I have no problems with the way the game feels. Map design, I had no issues with that. I like the three maps that we were playing. Good variation. Both fictionally and spatially.”

However, he did mention that the gameplay feels rather "empty." He explained that the energy while playing the game is rather low and "feels dead" to him.

"I mean, when I’m playing it, I got this empty feeling of playing it. There’s like this energy around the game when I’m playing, it’s weird. It just feels like it’s low. Like, the hype, the energy, you don’t feel it, man."

The Two-Time explained that the reason behind this feeling might be the lack of a proximity chat in Halo: Infinite. When players communicate via proximity chat, the energy they gain from the gameplay does not compare to any other experience. Therefore, he suggested adding a proximity chat feature to the title's multiplayer for an improved gameplay experience.

Doc also stated, however, that his opinion regarding Halo: Infinite is subject to change post-release since the developers have the scope to incorporate many changes to the title. Therefore, he reserves his final verdict till after the title's release. Halo: Infinite is supposed to be released on December 8, 2021.

