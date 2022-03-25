“I hate that Dream guy”: MrBeast, Tubbo and more react to Minecraft streamer Dream’s hilarious tweet 

Dream's latest self-deprecating tweet has friends and fans giving their humorous reactions, with many misunderstanding the statement entirely.

Dream is one of the most well-known personalities on the internet, whether it was his massively successful Minecraft role-playing server 'Dream SMP' or his speedrunning cheating controversy, most of the internet knows this faceless streamer. His popularity truly shows in his following counts on his social media accounts, with nearly 5 million followers on Twitter alone.

Today, he used Twitter to send out a very simple self-deprecating message to his fans, hilariously stating that he hates himself.

Dream @Dream I hate that Dream guy I hate that Dream guy

If this was tweeted from any other streamer's Twitter account, it may have been taken seriously and might have caused a small amount of drama. However, since this tweet comes from the same person who is being hated, it makes it quite the peculiar message to send to fans.

Friends and fans react to Dream's tweet

Many friends of the streamer saw the tweet and left a reply of their own, with many jokingly defending their friend. A few members of the Dream SMP gave their responses, starting with Tubbo saying he should spread positivity instead of hate.

The streamer then answered with a convincing argument as to why Tubbo should start hating him, joking that he would be able to rename the popular server to the Tubbo SMP

Dream @Dream @TubboLive tubbo I have two words that’ll convince you. tubbo smp @TubboLive tubbo I have two words that’ll convince you. tubbo smp

Tubbo then responded, joking that the 'Tubbo SMP' would be enough to convince him.

Another member of the server, Jack Manifold, shared his response by using a 'copypasta,' a message that is copied from the original and used in a joking or mocking way.

Jack Manifold @JackManifoldTV @Dream NO! If Dream has million numbers of fan i am one of them. if Dream has ten fans i am one of them. if Dream have only one fan and that is me . if Dream has no fans, that means i am no more on the earth . if world against the Dream, i am against the world. @Dream NO! If Dream has million numbers of fan i am one of them. if Dream has ten fans i am one of them. if Dream have only one fan and that is me . if Dream has no fans, that means i am no more on the earth . if world against the Dream, i am against the world.

BadBoyHalo, the final member of the group to leave a response, jokingly misinterpreted the statement's meaning, complaining that he hates the man in his dreams too.

BadBoyHalo @BadBoyHalo @Dream You have a guy who shows up in your dreams and throws onions at you too? @Dream You have a guy who shows up in your dreams and throws onions at you too?

MrBeast, a popular YouTube philanthropist, joked that he has been hating the streamer for a long time.

TinaKitten, a member of the esports organization 100Thieves, defended the streamer by saying he's a nice person.

Many fans left their own jokes about the tweet in the replies, with many sending memes about the streamer.

Ponk @DropsByPonk

pro tip wiggle them toes! @Dream I used to get sleep paralysis demons too!pro tip wiggle them toes! @Dream I used to get sleep paralysis demons too! pro tip wiggle them toes!

With many fans and friends making it very clear that they don't hate the streamer, it seems this tweet failed to culminate in an angry crowd, which may have been what the original poster jokingly wanted.

Edited by Mayank Shete