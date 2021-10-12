"I'm going to rig it": Dream responds to announcement of the live mob vote for Minecraft Live

On Sunday, 10 October 2021 — Mojang tweeted out to reveal the return of the live mob vote during the upcoming Minecraft Live 2021 on 16 October 2021.

The decision in itself was precarious as the live mob vote was known to have caused controversy. Minecraft Live 2020 had its celebrations hindered through the scrutiny elicited by the results of its live mob vote.

Clay "Dream," a well-known Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer, was criticized for his controversial actions during the live mob vote for Minecraft Live 2020.

Dream takes a jab at his infamous conduct during the live mob vote of Minecraft Live 2020

On 10 October 2021, Dream responded to the announcement of the upcoming live mob vote set to take place during Minecraft Live 2021 on Saturday, 16 October 2021.

Minecraft Live 2020 had nothing but controversy coming out of its live vote between the three mobs: Iceologer, Moobloom, and Glow Squid. Dream, upon the start of the vote, had urged his fans and followers to go for the Glow Squid.

When the squid eventually won, those who had voted for other mobs felt like the poll had been rigged. Dream is revered for his massive online influence, and despite other content creators tweeting out their opinions regarding the mobs, it's understandable why fans felt like the results had been tampered with.

Dream later apologized and took accountability for his controversial actions, although his words wouldn't undo what audiences felt was an injustice.

After the latest announcement that revealed the return of the live mob vote, the faceless streamer took this chance to reply to the tweet with a simple jab at his controversial actions the previous year.

Dream's reply was simple and lighthearted:

"I'm going to rig it."

The controversy seems like a distant memory. Now, audiences and content creators alike can laugh alongside the faceless streamer by making jibes at last year's live mob vote.

