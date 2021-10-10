Minecraft Live 2021 date: When and where to watch the next Minecraft event

Minecraft Live is an exciting event in which the hosts reveal many new features coming in the next major update. At Minecraft live 2020, the Caves & Cliffs update was revealed.

Before the pandemic, Minecon used to be an offline event, and many content creators would join and interact with the hosts and fans. The trailer for Minecraft live 2021 is already out, and the date of the event has been confirmed.

Minecraft @Minecraft Playing arcade games and talking to ourselves in dingy basements, it’s all work work work here at Mojang!We also put on a little live show once a year called #MinecraftLive – which is coming to you on Oct 16 at 12 PM EDT, just in case you forgot!↣ redsto.ne/live Playing arcade games and talking to ourselves in dingy basements, it’s all work work work here at Mojang!We also put on a little live show once a year called #MinecraftLive – which is coming to you on Oct 16 at 12 PM EDT, just in case you forgot!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/3KVmkCyn8C

Minecraft Live 2021: Everything fans need to know

Date and starting time of the event

The date and time of the event have been announced by Mojang. Minecraft live 2021 will take place on October 16, 2021. It will commence at 4 PM UTC. Here's the converted time for a few other time zones:

5 PM BST

9:30 PM IST

9 AM PST

12 PM ET

Where to watch?

The event will be streamed live on Minecraft's YouTube channel as well as on Minecraft's official website. Like last time, it will most likely be hosted by a few developers of Minecraft, including Agnes 'LadyAgnes' Larsson, who is the lead gameplay developer.

The event has already been scheduled on YouTube, and here's a link for the same.

Mob vote

Mob vote will take place at Minecraft live 2021 (Image via Mojang/YouTube)

In their latest video, it has been confirmed that players will get to vote for a mob for the third time in the history of Minecraft. The mob that wins will then be added to Minecraft in a future update.

The chances of frogs being present in the mob votes are quite high as many Minecraft developers have been indirectly mentioning frogs in their tweets. Although it could be a bluff considering how obvious the clues are. Fans will be able to vote for their mob of choice over on Twitter.

What else can fans expect from Minecraft live 2020?

While the odds are pretty low regarding an announcement, fans are hoping that the developers might reveal the release date of the 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update. A few details regarding the 1.19 update are sure to be revealed. The hosts will also be discussing what's next for Minecraft Dungeons.

Edited by Danyal Arabi