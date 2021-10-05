All you need to know about Minecraft streamer Dream's latest song 'Change My Clothes'

On August 20, 2021 — Clay "Dream" released his third song, a collaboration with singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin, 'Change My Clothes'.

Clay "Dream" is one of the most popular online content creators to date. Although he has yet to reveal his face, his adorable white-blob character is enough to give a mask to the streamer that has quickly accrued a tremendous following on the internet.

He's made a name for himself as a streaming sensation with his manhunt series, plot-heavy Minecraft Survival-Multiplayer (SMP), various in-game mods, challenge videos, skilled speedruns, and a blossoming music career.

He's often seen streaming alongside several other well-known content creators such as George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson, Nick "Sapnap," Darryl "BadBoyHalo" Noveschosch, Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, Toby "Tubbo" Smith, Alex "Quackity," and Karl Jacobs.

Dream has released two songs prior to his latest release, 'Mask' and 'Roadtrip'. Both were instant successes, garnering more catchy, emotionally honest music to come from the faceless streamer.

Where to listen to 'Change My Clothes' by Dream and Alec Benjamin?

Clay "Dream" released 'Change My Clothes' on several streaming platforms on August 20, 2021. These platforms include Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, and Apple Music.

'Change My Clothes' is a dreamy, yet upbeat song with an optimistic mindset centered around not letting the lack of motivation, or confidence, hold you back from doing what you want to do.

Dream has been extremely open about his mental health in the past, within interviews, and especially his prior musical release, 'Mask'. His third and most recent song reflects the same emotional honesty present within 'Mask' and the nostalgia that ruled the lyrics of 'Roadtrip'.

The song was made DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) free so other content creators could use it in their videos and streams on YouTube and Twitch.

