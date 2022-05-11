“I just don’t wanna”: Sodapoppin reveals why he hasn’t been streaming as much as usual recently

Chance “Sodapoppin” is a major star on Twitch with over 8.8M followers, but he has not streamed in several days. This has led to fans of the streamer being concerned about his well-being. Chance recently broke his silence on Twitter, where the streamer made it clear that nothing is really wrong, but he has no desire to stream at the moment.
“Just tweeting this cause people keep asking me if something is up and nah I just don’t wanna lol nothin else.”
Sodapoppin reveals that he has had no motivation to stream recently
Though the streamer has been actively producing content on YouTube, his streams have been far and few between. The last Twitch stream was four days ago, and the one before that was nine days ago.
“Sorry haven’t streamed lately I just haven’t felt like it and I don’t force myself to do it. Might be live tmrw might not be not sure /shrug.”
This was posted on May 9, 2022, when he made sure people knew that nothing was wrong. Despite the streamer's lack of content at this moment, fans are not deprived of content, as his YouTube channel is not short on videos.
A few fans and fellow streamers have come out in support of the streamer, telling him to take his time and come back when he is ready.
DansGaming, Ricky Berwick and more come out to talk about Sodapoppin’s tweet
Chance received overwhelming amounts of support on Twitter after he made his post. Content creators like DansGaming and Ricky Berwick came out to support the streamer, saying that he has worked incredibly hard and just needs to relax and take his time.
Many of Sodapoppin’s fans came out to support him, understanding that he sometimes needs to take time off.
However, some of the responses were less than supportive. A few users on Twitter called Chance a whiner, and that his attitude does not set a good atmosphere.
Though some were less than kind to the streamer, there were far more who understood his need to rest and showed their love to Chance.
There were also calls from Twitter users saying that the streamer is all but retired at this point, and this tweet is all the proof they need.
While it seems Chance’s content creation has not in any way slowed down, it seems like he is finding less motivation to create live content via Twitch stream. Fans who want to see him live may have to wait until he is ready, and many seem willing to do exactly that.