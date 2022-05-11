“I just don’t wanna”: Sodapoppin reveals why he hasn’t been streaming as much as usual recently

Chance “Sodapoppin” is a major star on Twitch with over 8.8M followers, but he has not streamed in several days. This has led to fans of the streamer being concerned about his well-being. Chance recently broke his silence on Twitter, where the streamer made it clear that nothing is really wrong, but he has no desire to stream at the moment.

ChanceMorris @Sodapoppintv Sorry haven’t streamed lately I just haven’t felt like it and I don’t force myself to do it. Might be live tmrw might not be not sure /shrug just tweeting this cause people keep asking me if something is up and nah I just don’t wanna lol nothin else. Sorry haven’t streamed lately I just haven’t felt like it and I don’t force myself to do it. Might be live tmrw might not be not sure /shrug just tweeting this cause people keep asking me if something is up and nah I just don’t wanna lol nothin else.

Sodapoppin reveals that he has had no motivation to stream recently

RileyOTV @RileyOTV @Sodapoppintv Nothing wrong with taking a mental health break. @Sodapoppintv Nothing wrong with taking a mental health break.

Though the streamer has been actively producing content on YouTube, his streams have been far and few between. The last Twitch stream was four days ago, and the one before that was nine days ago.

This was posted on May 9, 2022, when he made sure people knew that nothing was wrong. Despite the streamer's lack of content at this moment, fans are not deprived of content, as his YouTube channel is not short on videos.

A few fans and fellow streamers have come out in support of the streamer, telling him to take his time and come back when he is ready.

DansGaming, Ricky Berwick and more come out to talk about Sodapoppin’s tweet

Chance received overwhelming amounts of support on Twitter after he made his post. Content creators like DansGaming and Ricky Berwick came out to support the streamer, saying that he has worked incredibly hard and just needs to relax and take his time.

DansGaming @Dansgaming @Sodapoppintv You’ve worked your ass off and deserve some time off! I hope you’re having lots of fun @Sodapoppintv You’ve worked your ass off and deserve some time off! I hope you’re having lots of fun

Many of Sodapoppin’s fans came out to support him, understanding that he sometimes needs to take time off.

BB @BeardedBuckets @Sodapoppintv Proud of you for being strong enough to admit when you need a break @Sodapoppintv Proud of you for being strong enough to admit when you need a break 💜

Jacob Bess @BigHeadJacobi @Sodapoppintv Makes sense. I look forward to enjoying your streams whenever you feel like it. @Sodapoppintv Makes sense. I look forward to enjoying your streams whenever you feel like it.

Oddish @oddis321 take care of urself, thats all most of us ask 🥰 @Sodapoppintv Even if it is a year, we will be waitingtake care of urself, thats all most of us ask 🥰 @Sodapoppintv Even if it is a year, we will be waiting❤ take care of urself, thats all most of us ask 🥰

However, some of the responses were less than supportive. A few users on Twitter called Chance a whiner, and that his attitude does not set a good atmosphere.

Nate @KangBang81 @Sodapoppintv Dude, you have got to be the whiniest millionaire on the planet. Seriously. EVERY stream over the past few months has you saying, repeatedly, "I'm not having fun. This sucks. I'm bored." I wonder what kind of atmosphere that's going to set for chat and your stream... @Sodapoppintv Dude, you have got to be the whiniest millionaire on the planet. Seriously. EVERY stream over the past few months has you saying, repeatedly, "I'm not having fun. This sucks. I'm bored." I wonder what kind of atmosphere that's going to set for chat and your stream...

Lamira @1Lamira_ @KangBang81 @Sodapoppintv Unfortunately this is the vibes I’ve been feeling too. Also he’s been saying “I can’t wait to go offline, so I can play WoW” and stuff like that. It kind of sucks watching him not enjoying it anymore. @KangBang81 @Sodapoppintv Unfortunately this is the vibes I’ve been feeling too. Also he’s been saying “I can’t wait to go offline, so I can play WoW” and stuff like that. It kind of sucks watching him not enjoying it anymore.

zzzzzzzzzz @sarah77213206 @1Lamira_ @KangBang81 @Sodapoppintv The thing is staying inside all day is not good for anyone. People need a change of routine time to time. Like, even when he got banned for 2 weeks he seemed like he just played LoL all day… @1Lamira_ @KangBang81 @Sodapoppintv The thing is staying inside all day is not good for anyone. People need a change of routine time to time. Like, even when he got banned for 2 weeks he seemed like he just played LoL all day…

Nate @KangBang81 @sarah77213206 @1Lamira_ @Sodapoppintv Agreed, he needs to go out and do SOMETHING, anything other than just sitting in front of a computer all day. I miss the outdoors streams, those were some of the best IMO. @sarah77213206 @1Lamira_ @Sodapoppintv Agreed, he needs to go out and do SOMETHING, anything other than just sitting in front of a computer all day. I miss the outdoors streams, those were some of the best IMO.

Though some were less than kind to the streamer, there were far more who understood his need to rest and showed their love to Chance.

Kiara 😸 @kiaraakitty @Sodapoppintv Idk why you must be sorry for resting when you provided good content for many years being a dedicated streamer, you deserve the rest when you need it mentally because you earn it so don’t be sorry. @Sodapoppintv Idk why you must be sorry for resting when you provided good content for many years being a dedicated streamer, you deserve the rest when you need it mentally because you earn it so don’t be sorry.

❤️Boosted Nerd❤️ @murrdablurr @Sodapoppintv I completely understand this. As much as I love your streams, it's def best not to force it. Take all the time you need. Us, loyal fans will be there for your return <3 @Sodapoppintv I completely understand this. As much as I love your streams, it's def best not to force it. Take all the time you need. Us, loyal fans will be there for your return <3

If you take a long ass break I'm sure thousands of us will pour in should you return. @Sodapoppintv You've done this a long time. Greatful for like a decade of content.If you take a long ass break I'm sure thousands of us will pour in should you return. @Sodapoppintv You've done this a long time. Greatful for like a decade of content.If you take a long ass break I'm sure thousands of us will pour in should you return.

There were also calls from Twitter users saying that the streamer is all but retired at this point, and this tweet is all the proof they need.

lil nuke @GiwrgakisGamias @Sodapoppintv I think soda is going to be one of the first big streamers to retire Sadge @Sodapoppintv I think soda is going to be one of the first big streamers to retire Sadge

While it seems Chance’s content creation has not in any way slowed down, it seems like he is finding less motivation to create live content via Twitch stream. Fans who want to see him live may have to wait until he is ready, and many seem willing to do exactly that.

