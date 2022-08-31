“I let money cloud my judgment” - 100 Thieves Nadeshot discusses OpTic Gaming exit

During a long stream on August 29, 2022, Matthew Haag, aka Nadeshot, discussed his 2016 exit from OpTic Gaming, revealing it to be his biggest career regret.

Over the past few years, Nadeshot has managed to cement himself in the gaming community as one of the world's most elite-level Halo players, racking up millions of followers and supporters on his social media handles.

During his gaming career, the Valorant star joined OpTic Gaming in 2010 and led the organization's Call of Duty team. As its captain, he helped them to some amazing victories in numerous competitive tournaments. Eventually, he decided to start his own esports organization in 2016, now known as 100 Thieves.

Since then, he and his co-owners and members have come together to grow the brand and win many tournaments, but there is still one thing that Nadeshot regrets to date.

Nadeshot reveals the biggest regret of his gaming career during a recent livestream

During a live broadcast on August 29, 100 Thieves' Nadeshot addressed the ongoing Froste controversy and even touched upon his mysterious exit from OpTic Gaming back in 2016.

Earlier, many believed that Nadeshot's exit boiled down to several alleged factors, such as not being given equal opportunities in the organization as well as disagreement with other members. However, debunking all the wild rumors, the former professional Call of Duty player revealed how money was the sole motive behind his exit from the prestigious organization.

Nade even went on to explain that in his younger career days, he felt he could do much better in terms of financial well-being by starting his own gaming organization. He noted:

"I left OpTic, regretted that for a long time. Not because I wasn’t making enough money, but because I spent so much time building something up with some of my closest friends, my best friends, and I let money cloud my judgment.”

Continuing his train of thought, he further added:

"I felt like OpTic was getting in the way of me actually securing my future in gaming... and I regretted that for a very, very long time."

The 100 Thieves boss elaborated more on his company and how it saved him in the long run, helping him cope with the pain of leaving OpTic Gaming and his friends behind:

"100 Thieves saved me from what I thought was the biggest mistake of my life. I love Hector (H3CZ) like a brother and Scump and a lot of those guys, MBoZe, I have a really close relationship still with them to this day, but I always felt like I f**ked up by leaving.”

Social media reacts to the livestream

The entire livestream was clipped and shared on YouTube, eliciting many reactions. While most of the comments were directed toward the ongoing controversy between Froste and Nadeshot, viewers were divided on what to believe.

Here's what fans had to say:

Despite the ongoing feud between Froste and the 100 Thieves being the highlight of the entire livestream, it certainly offered some clarification to a long-standing mystery regarding OpTic Gaming and Nadeshot's equation.

