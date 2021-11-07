“I was like, oh, I want to be the good guy”: Mizkif explains why he said no to $300k NFT sponsor

During a recent live stream, Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo revealed that he was offered a sum of $300k from an NFT sponsor.

NFTs or non-fungible tokens have proved to be the latest craze amongst investors, with a range of celebrities and influencers also getting involved. Mizkif revealed that an NFT sponsor recently offered him $300k, which he ended up turning down.

The streamer revealed that he was scared of getting criticism from the Livestream Fail subreddit community. Mizkif claimed that he was a p***y for not taking the money and simply wanted to be the good guy.

Mizkif reveals he said no to $300k NFT sponsorship to avoid hate on Reddit

During a November 5 livestream, Mizkif talked about his finances when he revealed to his viewers that he had recently turned down a $300k NFT sponsorship.

"I actually turned down an NFT sponsor recently, for $300k. I turned down a $300k sponsor."

Mizkif’s viewers were left surprised. The streamer claimed that he simply does not want to be hated by Reddit’s Livestream Fail community:

"You want to know why? Because I didn't want to get hate on live stream fails. And now, I'm like, why the f*** am I such a p****? Like, why do I care? Why don't I just f***ing do it? What a waste.”

Mizkif compared his situation with that of his ex-girlfriend and fellow streamer Maya Higa. He claimed that people tend to hate creators regardless of what they do:

I'm like, “Oh, I want to be seen as the good guy.” Look at what that did for Maya! She literally is saving animals for f***ing decades and she got a hate thread. Does it really matter? Why the f*** did I just not take $300k and do an NFT sponsor and get all your social security numbers and f***ing Vamunos. I'm such a p****. I'm such a p****.

Hence, Mizkif appeared to regret his decision of not taking up the sponsorship and the money involved. Due to the extent of NFT-related scams, including the recent SquidGame NFT scam, influencers have come under scrutiny for being involved with such companies.

Mizkif announced his breakup with Maya Higa on September 15 via a tweet. The two creators had been together for more than two years, and are still friends.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar