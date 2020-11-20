"I like unattractive guys": Belle Delphine shares an interesting take on the kind of men she's attracted to

A clip of controversial internet personality Belle Delphine has surfaced online recently where she speaks about the kind of men she is attracted to.

In a rather interesting take during a group interaction with personalities such as MoistCr1TikaL and more, she revealed how she disliked "popular guys" and stated that she often finds herself getting attracted to guys who are stereotypically "non-attractive."

Belle Delphine also goes on to credit humor as a vital factor and how popular guys tend to make her feel inferior in comparison to them.

Belle Delphine reveals the kind of guys she's attracted to

Belle Delphine is an internet celebrity who is notorious for popularising the entire Gamergirl Bath Water trend online. From time to time, she also tries her hand at games such as Overwatch.

Advertisement

Belle Delphine is also known for her various cosplays, having dressed up as popular characters such as Harley Quinn and D.Va in the past.

Belle Delphine has a steady following of fans who were willing to go to great lengths for her. This was exemplified when she literally launched her own brand of "GamerGirl Bath Water" which sold out within the first three days and spawned a barrage of memes.

Belle Delphine: Sells Gamer girl bath water

Thirsty gamers: pic.twitter.com/9WOgNKNMpZ — ShadeX (@ShadeX98) July 8, 2019

Despite being one of the most colorful internet personalities today, not much is known about her personal life.

However, in the clip above, she shares a rather interesting take on the kind of men she's attracted to:

"I've never really been the type of person to fall for stereotypically attractive people....maybe it's the whole thing, like at school I always hated this inferior and inferior thing with like the popular kids and the non-popular kids and I always never really liked the popular kids. "

"I just didn't like feeling inferior to them or lesser or weaker in some way , so I was always like drawn to the internet and when I was drawn to the internet , humor was like my thing , if I found a funny guy, I didn't care what he looked like at all. "

Belle Delphine then goes on to end by stating why looks have never been a priority for her when it comes to attraction:

Advertisement

"In some weird aspects, I actually found myself getting more attracted to guys who are stereotypically not attractive , because it was kinda hot to me, I don't know why. But yeah, looks have never been kind of my one priority for guys to be, it's always just humour, I think"

Check out some of the comments in response to her statements, as viewers poked fun at Belle Delphine and her fans:

Image via Nimbo/ YouTube