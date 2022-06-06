"I am lizard"- Valkyrae shares detailed thoughts about her skin peeling off 

In an unusual turn of events, YouTube Gaming star Rachel "Valkyrae" came very close to getting roasted on Twitter earlier today. The YouTuber revealed that she has been pretty worried about her skin peeling off.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, the YouTuber shared detailed thoughts about her skin issues and even joked about being a lizard.

However, things aren't as scandalous or serious as they might sound to the majority of viewers and Twitter users out there. Peeling off is basically a chemical skin care technique and can often take up to a week to conclude.

Valkyrae delves into new skincare regime while explaining her peeling off issue

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Valkyrae recently revealed that her skin has been peeling off pretty badly. As per the streamer herself, she is now more comfortable in dark and cold places as her face has become extremely itchy and sensitive throughout the peeling process.

So, basically, Rae is using some kind of chemical peel-off for her skin care. Back in her May 3, 2022 broadcast, the YouTuber revealed that she has been trying out this new skin care product - the chemical peel.

However, she did not expect the consequences to be so harsh and stressful. Joking that she is one of the lizard people, the YouTube Gaming star noted:

rae☀️ @itsraechill Day 4 of peel



I’m shedding. Even though this was expected, it was still shocking to see my skin peel off. I have found comfort in dark, warm places. My face is itchy & sensitive throughout the transformation process. 7 days is too long but I’m almost done.. I hope



Notably, this is not the first time Rae has shared something like this with her viewers. Just a couple of days ago, during her collaborative livestream with fellow streamers and OTV members Sykkuno and Fusile, she talked about using chemical peel on her face.

Owing to the application of this method, her face has turned orange. The YouTuber also talked about holding on for seven days before the process concludes.

Fans react hilariously to Valkyrae's lizard comment

As expected, Valkyrae's tweet has evoked a wave of interesting responses from viewers across the world. Needless to say, the comment section is nothing short of wild at this point.

While the majority of viewers can be seen making fun of Rae for her 'Lizard' comment, a handful seemed a bit supportive. They endorsed her skin care regime. Fellow streamer and friend Miyoung was quick to jump on the ship and share a rib tickling joke at Rae's expense.

Meanwhile, some viewers even went above and beyond on their way to photoshop Rae's face with a lizard's body, leaving many in stitches.

Here are some of the most hilarious responses from viewers.

Miyoung @Kkatamina @itsraechill SHE ALSO HISSED AT SUNLIGHT AND SCURRIED AWAY, RAE IT’S GONNA BE OKAY!!!! @itsraechill SHE ALSO HISSED AT SUNLIGHT AND SCURRIED AWAY, RAE IT’S GONNA BE OKAY!!!!

♕ @lucyintheskaii @itsraechill hahhaha. next update she will turn into a beautiful butterfly 🦋 @itsraechill hahhaha. next update she will turn into a beautiful butterfly 🦋

yoo💫 @yoo_yesyoo @itsraechill Was it the chemical peel? If it is, then it must've been really uncomfortable but the results will be immaculate @itsraechill Was it the chemical peel? If it is, then it must've been really uncomfortable but the results will be immaculate https://t.co/C7lsHc0bT8

Cashy @CashySwanson



My best regards @itsraechill Yes, I can relate, I got sunburnt so bad once that I could have been making profits on all the plastic wrap I was creating.My best regards @itsraechill Yes, I can relate, I got sunburnt so bad once that I could have been making profits on all the plastic wrap I was creating.My best regards

Klutz Ninja @KlutzNinja @itsraechill Fun fact: Rae has now cosplayed as two different characters named Viper @itsraechill Fun fact: Rae has now cosplayed as two different characters named Viper 😅 https://t.co/AwTMNQPxdF

Although it is just a skin care regime, it seems like Rae may not be showing her face on camera or on livestreams until her chemical peels off completely.

The streamer has been candid about her experience with the new skin care regime, with viewers also taking note and sharing relevant reactions.

