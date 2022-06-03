"I'm one of the lizard people": Valkyrae reveals her face is currently orange from a peel

During a recent stream with Fuslie, Sykkuno, and others, Valkyrae revealed a problem she had been having recently, involving orange skin. The streamer revealed that she was using a chemical peel for her face, but for the next few days, her skin turned orange.

“I’m one of the lizard people. Yeah. I didn’t think it was like this, yeah, I’m orange right now.”

Valkyrae reveals that she used a face peel that turned her skin orange

Story continues below ad

(Clip begins at 46:29)

After a match of Fall Guys with her friends, Rae said she was down to keep playing Fall Guys or switch to Valorant, but mentioned that her peel was still on her face. She revealed a skincare routine she was trying - a chemical peel. However. she did not expect the consequences to be so stressful.

Sykkuno asked what “the peel” was, leading to a rant from Rae.

“I went and got a peel, and I thought it was gonna be a one day thing and it was not! My face is orange, and, and, and now I am going to peel like a lizard in two days.”

Fuslie practically fell out of her chair giggling as Valkyrae explained what she was going through. She claimed she tried to tell Rae what was going to happen, but was shocked by the procedure taking two days.

Story continues below ad

Admitting that she is now one of the lizard people, Valkyrae said she had no idea was going to happen to her.

“I didn’t think it was like this, yeah, I’m orange right now. They said it’s like a really bad tan. That’s not even close to what this looks like! I’m actually a lizard woman!”

Rae said she was supposed to wash it off an hour prior but was busy in a meeting.

YouTube discusses skincare, Oompa Loompas, and Pokemon

One of the bigger talking points is who Valkyrae looks like right now. A common answer is that she is of the right height and skin color to be an Oompa Loompa from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, but another user also suggested she may look like one of the new legendary Pokemon from Pokemon Crimson and Violet.

Story continues below ad

Who's that Pokemon?! (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

While the streamer spoke about washing the skincare regimen off, several people in the comments section said these kinds of chemical peels can often take up to a week to peel.

Two days sounds better than the alternatives, where some peels can last a week (Image via YouTube)

Story continues below ad

Another user just felt bad for Valkyrae, and had no idea why the streamer was not using a webcam in recent streams. This certainly explained it to the commenter.

While many were supportive or at least laughed at the situation in good nature, one or two users decided to use it as a way to take shots at Rae’s failed skincare system she was going to promote.

It doesn't sound like RFLCT is going to be forgotten anytime soon (Image via YouTube)

Either way, it sounds like the streamer may not be showing her face on camera anytime soon, or until her chemical procedure peels off entirely, Her orange face would have made for good content, but it does not sound like fans will get to see much of that, if anything.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far