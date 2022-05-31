"I'm not responding to that" - Valkyrae refuses to indulge Sykkuno's conversation fillers on livestream

On their most recent livestream together, Valkyrae finally refused to indulge in Sykkuno's conversation fillers, hilariously telling him to improve his conversational skills. Rae and Sykkuno are among the most popular and beloved content creators in the streaming space.

With a combined subscriber count of over six million, the duo have risen to unprecedented fame in the past couple of years. However, due to Sykkuno's sweet and shy personality, Rae has to be the one leading the conversation to fill in his awkwardness. And that's precisely what Valkyrae addressed earlier today in the most hilarious way possible.

Ignoring Sykkuno's awakenness, Rae expressed her frustration by saying:

"I am not responding to that."

Valkyrae amusingly has had enough of Sukkuno's awkwardness

Rae and Sykkuno have been the best of friends for quite a while now. From living together to backing each other up no matter what, their friendship is truly exceptional.

With this in mind, it's pretty obvious that the two share a great bond with each other, and it's hard to find someone who knows the former Twitch star better than Rae.

During their May 31, 2022 the newly acclaimed anime voice actors teamed up together for a fun streaming session. As both of them were about to start their Valorant match, Sykkuno came up with his usual awkward, shy greetings. But was quickly cut off by Rae, who was fed up with his purposeful awkward conversation stater.

Expressing her annoyance, Valkyrae noted:

"What? I, I'm not responding to that. Why are they like this? Let's see. Why, Why, Why are they like this? Why are they like this."

After a few seconds of complete silence, Sykkuno took the opportunity and quickly noted:

"Guys, where did everybody go? Nobody's even talking."

This is not the first time Rae has talked about Sykkuno's purposeful awkward behaviour in front of the camera.

Viewers react to Valkyrae and Sykkuno's hilarious interaction during the livestream

As expected, the hilarious interaction between the two popular creators elicited a wave of interesting responses from viewers on the YouTube comment section. Several YouTube users shared their take on Sykkuno's shy personality and how he can be pretty awkward at times.

Viewers react to Rae and Sykkuno's hilarious interaction during the livestream (Image via Offline Funny)

Earlier this month, Sykkuno made a massive move from Twitch to YouTube as his primary streaming platform.

The former Twitch star announced his move with a well-made journey video that revealed his ultimate game plan. Since moving to YouTube, the Among Us star has been quite consistent with his streaming schedule.

