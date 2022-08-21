"I'll fight anybody": Andrew Tate reveals he is open to fighting KSI for money

TikTok's newest star and notorious internet personality, Andrew Tate, is eyeing yet another boxing match. This time, he is looking to face-off against none other than British YouTuber and rapper Olajide Olayinka, better known as KSI.

During a livestream with Twitch streamer Adin Ross on August 17, Tate was asked if he had ever heard of KSI. Unsurprisingly, the four-time kickboxing champion admitted he was familiar with the British YouTuber and would absolutely punch him in the face.

Further revealing how he would take anyone down for money, Tate noted:

"I’ll fight anybody. I’ve fought my whole life.”

Andrew Tate is open to fighting British YouTuber KSI in the future

35-year-old Tate, who has been eyeing a fight with the Paul brothers, revealed that contract negotiations for the bout are underway. Now, another big name has joined the list of big personalities Andrew Tate would like to sock for good money.

Tate was recently banned from Instagram and Facebook. Following the ban, he jumped on a stream with Adin Ross to explain his side of the story. While listing why he is a positive force on the internet, Andrew Tate called out British YouTuber KSI for a fight.

In a follow-up question, Adin Ross asked if there is a possibility of them touching gloves inside a boxing ring in the near future, to which Tate instantly replied:

"I do know who KSI is yeah. Listen, like I said, these people aren’t my family. They’re not my family members. If someone were to come along with the right amount of money and say 50 million or whatever, do you think I’m going to sit and say ‘no I can’t fight him."

Continuing his trail of thought, he added:

"Why would I not fight KSI? Why would I not? I don’t care. Why would I not punch him in the face for money? It’s a genuine question. I don’t watch his videos, I’m not a fan of him, I don’t really know what he says. I know who he is, but I have nothing that’s going to prevent me from fighting that man. I’ll fight anybody. I’ve fought my whole life."

Social media reacts to Andrew Tate's take on fighting KSI

As expected, the response elicited a wave of reactions from people. Judging by the comments, it seems like viewers are extremely excited about the fight.

While most commentators explained how going against Tate would be one of the most challenging fights for KSI, a handful of viewers joked about the marketing strategy for the clash being easy for both the parties due to their outspoken personas.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here is what fans had to say:

While it is unclear whether KSI or the Paul brothers will go head-to-head against Tate in the near future, the match will certainly bring in a lot of viewership and money for both parties.

Understanding Andrew Tate's internet infamy

Andrew Tate has been the talk of the town for the past few months. He has garnered a massive following on his social media platforms and millions of views on his podcasts.

Often dubbed to be the King of toxic masculinity, the online personality has blown up on social media platforms for his misogynistic takes. Recently, Tate was banned from Instagram and Facebook for "violating its policies on dangerous organizations and individuals.”

At the time of his ban, the influencer had over 4.7 million followers on his Instagram handle, with many of his posts racking up millions of likes and views.

