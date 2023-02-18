"I'll get to the bottom of this whole NFT Neal debacle" Ludwig discusses new YouTube CEO and reveals interview is on the way

Ludwig, one of the biggest stars on YouTube, spoke recently about the departure of the platform’s former CEO, Susan Wojcicki. She revealed that she is stepping down after spending the last nine years as the company's CEO. In this video, Ludwig also discussed the new CEO, whom he has met in the past.

Neal Mohan, the next YouTube CEO, is a big fan of NFTs and Web3, so many viewers are worried that NFTs will be added to the platform somehow. Ludwig, never one to shy away from a controversial topic, suggested to the new CEO that they chat, and Neal agreed readily.

“Back at it, baby! Back at it. I’ll get to the bottom of this whole NFT Neal debacle.”

Ludwig reveals he’s going to interview the new YouTube CEO

After spending a little time talking about Susan Wojcicki and her leaving the platform, Ludwig, in the latest video on his Ludwig+ channel, opened up about Neal Mohan. He had met the new CEO before, and discussed him as being “cool.”

“And the new CEO is this guy named Neal. And I’ve met Neal! Neal’s a cool guy. I dunno what he’s done at the company, but I know that everytime he talks, he sounds like a cool guy.”

Several people in the streamer's chat immediately mentioned that Neal is big into crypto and NFTs, which the streamer would address momentarily. Instead, he continued to talk about new CEO Neal Mohan.

“I’ve done a couple YouTube roundtables, and it’s all the bigwigs, and everytime Neal talks, he’s like, 'Yeah, so, we’ve been workin on Shorts!’ And I’m like, damn straight, Neal, keep workin’ on them Shorts. Keep doin’ your thing.”

However, the YouTuber would then address the elephant in the room, which is the fact that Neal is a big fan of NFTs, and was behind the decision to add NFTs to a content creator’s monetization.

“Didn’t he do the NFT stuff? He f**ks with NFTs a little bit. A little bit too much? I dunno. We can find out, because I asked Neal to do an interview. I said ‘Hey, wanna chat sometime?’ and son of a b**ch, first order of operation for CEO of YouTube Neal, is ‘Let’s do it.’”

The content creator declared that he would get to the bottom of the “NFT Neal debacle,” and would start talking about a “Goose a**,” that he would not sell to Neal for less than 100 bitcoin. His chat was confused, unsure if Ludwig had such a bizarre NFT.

“We’ll get to chat! We’ll get to shoot the s**t! I’m not gonna lie, it’s crazy that I’ve done one interview with the YouTube CEO. It’s crazier that I’ve done two in a year. That’s kind of rare, I feel like.”

While the date for the interview hasn’t been given, the YouTuber assures his fans it’s “pretty much a lock” that it’s going to happen.

YouTube commenters respond to the changing of the guard

The discussion almost immediately went to the new CEO himself. Since he was behind the push to include NFTs on YouTube, many fans on the platform are worried about the future.

Many are undecided on how they feel about Neal, but some are hopeful (Image via YouTube)

There was a bit of indecision in the YouTube comments of the YouTuber's latest video. Some said they’d miss Susan, but others complained about her decisions and said she wouldn’t be missed.

Others joked about Ludwig eventually becoming the CEO of YouTube. It wasn’t all doom and gloom, though. Some hoped that Neal would be as supportive of Ludwig’s endeavors as Susan was.

Not everyone would miss Susan, YouTube's former CEO (Image via YouTube)

Some would say this is a “Be careful what you wish for” situation, much like the myth of the Monkey’s Paw. In wanting Susan to leave YouTube, fans of the platform may have received something or someone with worse intentions.

It’s unknown what Ludwig and Neal will talk about other tthan,of course, bringing up NFTs. The streamer will likely pull no punches, and his fans are eager to see what’s coming.

