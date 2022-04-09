Ludwig explains what different "important emotes" mean to the CEO of YouTube

Ludwig, the former 'Golden Boy' of Twitch, joined forces with their competitors, YouTube, late last year and has already come a long way since his switch.

The YouTube Gaming partner has had a successful start to the year, winning the 'Streamer of the Year' at the Streamer Awards 2022.

Now, to expand his horizons even further, the YouTube streamer recently featured Susan Wojcicki, the CEO of YouTube, in his latest video. Interestingly, he even played a unique game with her wherein he explained the "important emotes every streamer must know."

Ludwig plays "Guess the emote" with CEO of YouTube

In a special interview with the Chief Executive Officer of YouTube, Susan Wojcicki, the two talked about everything ranging from the platform's ranking system to NFTs.

While every minute and every bit of the video was truly attention-grabbing, the most entertaining section was undoubtedly the "Guess the emote."

While discussing if Wojcicki watches YouTube, Ludwig questioned if she watches live streams of different entities on the platforms and explained,

"I don't spend my free time watching live streams when I come home."

But thankfully for streamers on YouTube, she then highlights that she does watch streams to keep up with the ongoings.

And to ascertain this claim, Ludwig conducted a test to see if YouTube's CEO can guess the "emotion that attaches" with the different emotes, essentially guessing and giving an explanation followed by the host revealing the names of the emotes.

He started off with the classic 'Sadge' emote and Wojcicki correctly associated 'bad' with it. Ludwig approved of her answer, and revealing the name, he stated:

"It's called Sadge. It's like sad."

Sadge was followed by the "LUL" emote, and Wojcicki had the right answer for this as well. But her reaction to the next one was absolutely hysterical. For the third emote, Ludwig chose the fan-favorite "MonkaS" version of Pepe emotes, to which, the CEO replied:

"Oh, we already did that one."

The YouTube streamer then explained how the first emote and the current one were different and also highlighted how Pepe emotes are used quite often. He said:

"No, no. This is a different one. It's this- the frog is used a lot."

After his explanation, he then asked:

"But what fear does he express here?"

Surprisingly, the guest was right about the emotion of this emote as well. The next emote in line was yet another fan-favorite "POGGERS," and much like her previous answers, the CEO was right again and guessed "Wow" as the expression.

But by far the most hilarious reaction was the final one, which looked a bit suspicious if one wasn't fully aware of the context. Failing only on her last guess, Wojcicki was incorrect about this one. Ludwig then revealed that the emote symbolizes "a boy waiting for a bus."

The subtle joke was well-received by fans and the tweet in itself received a lot of appreciation.

Fans react to hilarious emote-based segment

Many popular entities in the gaming and streaming space loved the joke and took to Twitter to express the same in their replies to Ludwig's tweet.

The Esports Writer @FionnOnFire @LudwigAhgren at this point in the interview i realized you just put millions on the line for the sake of a 3 second joke and i can say that i respect that @LudwigAhgren at this point in the interview i realized you just put millions on the line for the sake of a 3 second joke and i can say that i respect that https://t.co/exPpFCCOAb

Some fans even created rib-tickling meme templates from the reactions in the video and shared them on the internet.

A few individuals had some interesting reactions and takes on the short clip in the tweet.

The entire video uploaded on Ludwig's primary channel is performing quite well and has over a million views at the time of writing, within a span of a few days as fans continue to tune in to watch the one-of-a-kind video.

