"What are you doing on Friday?": Fans speculate as Ludwig and MrBeast tease collaboration for upcoming video

The unofficial king of YouTube, MrBeast, might soon be teaming up with the former golden boy of Twitch, Ludwig, for an exhilarating upcoming video, leaving fans of both the stars excited and curious at the same time.

The two heavyweights of the YouTube world share good relations and are often spotted playing intellectually challenging games together.

MrBeast, who in the past has linked up with various high-profile YouTubers such as Logan Paul, is now looking to feature Ludwig in one of his upcoming videos, as per the latter's latest tweet. If this is any hint from Ludwig himself about MrBeast's next video, it is absolutely massive.

Ludwig drops massive hint at MrBeast's upcoming video that might feature the Streamer of the Year

YouTube's top creators teaming up for a video might be just what the platform's enthusiasts around the world need.

In his latest tweet, which featured a clip possibly from one of his most popular streams, Ludwig shared what it was like to answer a call from the YouTube beast himself.

Warning: Video contains usage of profanity.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren why you have to answer @MrBeast phone calls why you have to answer @MrBeast phone calls https://t.co/pBw1wcYuDn

The highly entertaining clip features the popular YouTuber asking Ludwig a simple question. But as innocent as it may come off as, the former Super Smash Bros. Melee star seemed to know what it was going to lead to. MrBeast said:

"What are you doing on Friday?"

Although the question was quite straightforward, the awkward manner in which Ludwig responded and reacted to it was quite hilarious:

"Oh my God! You're doing one of these things. You're doing one of these things. This Friday? Like this Friday coming up? Like - like - 4 or 5 like - like two days from now?"

MrBeast followed it up by confirming the day he was talking about before Ludwig shared his plans for the same day. The latter, hestatingly revealing his plans, said:

"Yeah. Yeah nah- not- not- not- not much. I think I had a maybe a shoot in the morning? That was..."

But what was even more interesting was the compelling reply to it:

"Okay. That's fine. Cancel it. So I'll have a private jet pick you up Thursday night and fly you over here. Okay? I need you for a video."

Ludwig laughed and asked his friend how long he would need him for. To which, the YouTuber said it would just be for one day.

The Streamer of the Year winner at the Streamer Awards 2022 hesitantly answered that he would look into his schedule and get back. But YouTube's very own king did not have any of it and highlighted that he had already informed his assistant to book the private jet, leaving Ludwig flabbergasted.

MrBeast and Ludwig share a hilarious moment (Images via YouTube/Ludwig)

Summing up the entire conversation, Ludwig had a highly interesting take:

"Dude, I am like- I feel like a ***** when he talks to me. I feel like ******* Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman."

Ludiwig ended the enticing clip with a teaser of the private jet and the streamer as well, leaving fans on Twitter lost for words.

Noko @Nokokopuffs @LudwigAhgren @MrBeast Wait. He really meant a private jet private jet LOL. what the fuck?!? @LudwigAhgren @MrBeast Wait. He really meant a private jet private jet LOL. what the fuck?!? 😂

Seawatt Gaming @SeawattGaming @LudwigAhgren @MrBeast That is freaking insane can’t wait to see why he need you loool @LudwigAhgren @MrBeast That is freaking insane can’t wait to see why he need you loool

A few fans found it absolutely hysterical how the YouTuber made Ludwig change his plans for him.

The collaboration between two of the biggest content creators on YouTube has certainly excited their fans, who cannot wait for the next update from the stars.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee