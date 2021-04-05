"I love this so much": MrBeast reveals he wants to make YouTube videos until the day he dies, wins over the internet

YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson recently opened up about his love for YouTube in a heartfelt tweet that ended up winning over his fans.

The 22-year old-philanthropist and entertainer has witnessed an extremely fruitful career so far.

From grabbing headlines with his daredevil stunts to winning hearts with his exorbitant giveaways and charitable endeavors, the evolution of the MrBeast brand has been nothing short of remarkable.

And I always always always want to be improving my content. No matter how big the videos get, I want to go bigger. The pacing, idea, editing, scenes, jokes, execution, etc. can always be better and I’ll never get complacent. — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 5, 2021

In a recent tweet, MrBeast expressed his love for content creation, particularly YouTube videos.

Speaking about the importance of constantly bettering oneself, MrBeast stated that no matter how much success comes his way, he will never get complacent.

Here's how he put it:

His tweet soon went viral online, with several fans taking the opportunity to heap praise on his hit formula for churning out wholesome content.

Fans shower praise upon MrBeast after declaring his love for YouTube

Over the course of his career, MrBeast has witnessed a steady and sustained growth in terms of popularity and brand engagement.

His career trajectory has resembled that of a multi-faceted juggernaut. He initially started with ridiculous and zany stunts before dabbling in other avenues such as philanthropy and entrepreneurship.

With millions of subscribers and followers across platforms, MrBeast deserves credit for cultivating an ever-evolving brand that thrives on such wholesome content.

When it comes to churning out quality content, there certainly seems to be no dearth of creativity it comes to MrBeast. His MrBeast Burger initiative and extensive socio-environmental charitable endeavors via TeamTrees initiative are just a few examples.

His fans took a moment to acknowledge this recently with a barrage of supportive messages on Twitter:

All your success is extremely well deserved ❤ — Fraser 🌯 (@FraserIRL) April 5, 2021

It’s so fun to watch, makes me wanna live like y’all — Drea!☻ selfie📌 (@dreawastaken2) April 5, 2021

i love you. thank you for being such an inspiration — jess ! 🧜‍♀️ (@karlsquackity) April 5, 2021

you’re so good at it, can’t wait to watch you grow and evolve!! — sav ♡ (@happyysav) April 5, 2021

Love the passion! — Leonhart (@LeonhartYT) April 5, 2021

You deserve everything in this world. God Bless you Mr Beast♥️♥️♥️ — Mike Brown (@Kevin90153904) April 5, 2021

mrbeast world domination — Ikandoit (@Ikandoit1) April 5, 2021

Im so proud of you jimmy. you have come so far and you dont get enough appreciation for it. — 🍄LanaNotFound🍄 (@LanaBeKappa) April 5, 2021

You’re always outdoing yourself Mr beast and it’s so cool that some people get to be rewarded as collateral, good stuff pic.twitter.com/Kzz4TwmU6p — Dogensky Sashimi (@DogenskyS) April 5, 2021

You're the best YouTuber ever , you inspire so much people ❤ — Reco iwnl 🌟 (@ilyReco) April 5, 2021

We don’t deserve you :). I think that’s enough to sum up how we all feel about you <3 — aimee ◡̈ 💜🐼 (@Mrs_Branwen) April 5, 2021

Your great man, putting smiles on people’s faces. Genuinely, I’m glad to be a fan. And I’m glad to watch. Makes hard times easier. Thanks Mr Beast. — James (@jimmydean2020) April 5, 2021

You’ve been such a huge influence to the community❤️ keep doing what you’re doing, because you’re making a lot of people happy ;) — Amelia Lashway (@AmeliaLashway22) April 5, 2021

we appreciate all your hard work and it all pays off for sure!! im glad you enjoy it :] — elise (@dreamisbigbrain) April 5, 2021

i literally love you so much! ❤️ you will forever be my inspiration to be better. no matter how rich you’ve gotten you have always helped others and you never let the money change you 🙏🏾 — Alysa (@Alysa23591984) April 5, 2021

You’re gonna be the first YouTuber with a billion followers, a billion in the bank, and the one who gave a billion back to the people. You’re a legend in the making Jimmy — 🏄🏻‍♂️ (@enricake) April 5, 2021

That mindset is why your the best. Always wanting to improve and outdo yourself. Definition of an amazing creator



Respect 🙏🏻 — AKBear (@AKBear_) April 5, 2021

Seeing the kind of influence and impact that he has had upon so many people at the relatively young age of 22 is indubitably inspiring.

MrBeast continues to push the barrier by churning out memorable content. Fans can be rest assured that they certainly have a lot to look forward to in the near future.