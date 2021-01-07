"I love the UFC and Conor McGregor!": Logan Paul begs Dana White not to confuse him with brother, Jake

During the latest episode of his "Impaulsive" podcast, Logan Paul declared his love for the UFC and Dana White, as he urged him not to confuse him with his brother, Jake.

The 25-year old YouTuber recently opened up about his brother Jake's call-outs, which included a long list of people, spearheaded by the likes of Conor McGregor and UFC President, Dana White.

Revealing that Jake was ruining his relationship with Dana White, Logan Paul went on to make a heartfelt appeal to Dana, as he revealed his ambitions to someday fight in the UFC.

Logan Paul reveals love for the UFC, Conor McGregor and Dana White

In the clip above, Logan Paul can be seen addressing the Dana White x Jake Paul situation, after his younger brother recently went on a foul-mouthed rant.

In a heartfelt revelation, Logan revealed his frustration with being clubbed and having to bear the brunt of his brother Jake's actions, as he referenced Dana White's recent "gimmick" comment, which portrays the Paul brothers in the form of the following meme:

This is what I think about when they say Logan Paul and Jake Paul’s name pic.twitter.com/w327KfjJQ0 — Hentai Senpai (@SotoGetsToto) December 27, 2020

The meme is actually a still from the 2004 Dance-Comedy film "You Got Served", which has spawned several parodies since its release.

Addressing Jake's recent feud with Dana White and the UFC, Logan Paul stated:

"He pissed off Dana White....Dana has now grouped us together which sucks! I love Dana White , I love the UFC and now Dana's mad at me cause he thinks we're the same person, I saw the meme ....f**k we're so different"

He then goes on to reveal his UFC ambitions, as he someday hopes to enter the octagon and try his hand at MMA.

He also shares a message addressed to Dana White :

"I love the UFC fights, I want to do a UFC fight one day, like I'm not saying now, let me get my skills up....Dana , take me back , I'm not Jake , please..I love Conor McGregor too! "

While Logan Paul may not have any issue with Dana White or Conor McGregor, his brother Jake has been grabbing headlines of late, with his no-holds barred callouts and expletive-laden rants on social media.

With Dana White offering to send UFC star Amanda Nunes to take care of Jake Paul and Conor McGregor yet to respond to repeated callouts, it remains to be seen what direction this feud ultimately ends up taking.

In the meantime, it appears that his elder brother, Logan Paul, seems to be bearing the brunt of Jake's recent actions.