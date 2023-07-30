"I'm excited to witness how players react": Lies of P director Ji-won Choi on favorite moments, player feedback, Pinocchio, and more (Exclusive)

Lies of P is an upcoming dark action RPG inspired by the tale of Pinocchio. We recently spoke to Ji-won Choi, the project director for this upcoming title, to learn more about what makes it special. Though the team does not consider it souls-like, some may think otherwise. The concept of Lies of P is an incredible one. It follows on the trail of similar action RPGs that straddle the soulslike line, such as Steelrising.

When we spoke to Ji-won Choi, we discussed the game itself, Pinocchio, the legacy of FromSoftware, and a whole lot more.

Ji-won Choi on the upcoming Lies of P game

Q. First, thank you for taking the time to chat with us. Would you mind introducing yourself to our audience?

Ji-won Choi: Hello, Sportskeeda readers! I'm Ji-won Choi, the project director for Lies of P.

I have almost 20 years of experience in the gaming industry as a developer and have participated in projects such as Asker Online and Lost Ark.

Q. Lies of P is a really interesting game, but what led you to frame this story around Pinocchio?

Ji-won Choi: We understood from the beginning that the narrative and setting would play a pivotal role. Our goal was to create a game with a story that instantly captivated people and stayed with them long after they encountered it. To achieve this, we decided that borrowing a globally-renowned tale and giving it an unexpected twist would garner the interest we were looking for.

When we read the original tale of Pinnochio, we were fascinated by its contrasting tone and themes. For us, we found the elements of dark comedy and irony in the story sparked inspiration to reinterpret the story for a video game. These intriguing aspects served as the foundation for our vision of bringing Pinocchio to life in a unique action RPG that players had never seen before.

Q. How was the Lies of P demo received by fans? Has there been any feedback that you’ve taken to heart as the game continues to be developed?

Ji-won Choi: Feedback from the Lies of P demo was much more positive than our expectations. Witnessing the level of positivity made us feel both humbled and inspired. It was also the moment we once again realized the responsibility we bear in delivering an exceptional gaming experience to such a passionate and devoted community.

The feedback we received from players has been invaluable to us. We are immensely grateful to all the people who took the time to provide their insights on our game.

Our gratitude also extends to the dedicated fans who have shown support through the Lies of P community. While we can’t respond to every message, please know that we see and appreciate each contribution. The encouragement we receive from the community serves as a driving force for our development team!

Q. Has there been any negative commentary on the game that has affected change on Lies of P?

Ji-won Choi: When we encounter criticism from players, we first try to find the root causes of it rather than implementing changes to only deal with the short-term problem. The same goes for positive feedback; we are always looking for room for improvement. Player feedback plays a pivotal role in guiding us toward creating the best possible gaming experience we can.

With the support and insights from the community, we are actively addressing and polishing multiple aspects of the game, including dodging, guarding, controls, loading times, sound design, and enhancing the in-game guides until the last possible moment.

Q. Do you consider the game to be a Soulslike, or a video game in that general “super-hard, but super-rewarding” genre that continues to gain popularity?

Ji-won Choi: I find the game does not fit neatly into a single category. Our intent wasn't solely to create a game that is "super-hard, but super-rewarding.” Players who are new to the souls-like genre may indeed find Lies of P to be quite challenging and think the game falls within "super-hard, but super-rewarding" given the nature of the genre does not have a low barrier to entry.

However, seasoned souls-like genre veterans should find our game well-balanced. Lies of P offers a wide range of choices in combat, and there are strategies and tactics that will make the game easier.

However, we did not design it to have one correct strategy to proceed. While these are not mandatory for gameplay, we wanted to ensure that players can experiment and adapt their strategies based on their preferred combat styles and choices.

We believe the most profound reward in the Souls-like genre lies in the sense of accomplishment gained from overcoming challenges as players progress. We have invested considerable effort into achieving a balanced difficulty level that allows players to feel a true sense of accomplishment, making their perseverance and determination to overcome challenges worthwhile.

Q. Do you have a particular favorite part of the game that you want fans to experience?

Ji-won Choi: (Laughs) You're putting me in a difficult spot! It's like asking a parent to choose their favorite child. As a director, every aspect of the game holds a special place in my heart, as we poured love and dedication into creating each element.

However, if I had to pinpoint one part that I'm particularly eager for fans to experience, it would undoubtedly be the ending. The culmination of the players' journey, their choices, and the impact of their decisions on the narrative make it a truly remarkable and emotional experience.

I'm genuinely excited to witness how players will react to the conclusion of Lies of P. I hope it leaves a lasting impression and sparks discussions among the community. The ending holds a multitude of emotions and revelations, and I can't wait to see how it resonates with players and becomes an integral part of their Lies of P experience.

Q. Lies of P is a dark version of the tale of Pinocchio, which is already a pretty grim story. Does it follow the original story faithfully, or does it go off on its own tangent?

Ji-won Choi: Lies of P draws significant inspiration from the original Pinocchio story and various characters and elements from the original lie behind the characters and setting of the game.

However, we have also infused unique twists and interpretations into them. If gamers are familiar with the original story, they will discover numerous connections and callbacks to it. We hope they find those hidden narratives in the game while on their journey in the city of Krat.

Q. Were any particular films or games part of your inspiration when it came to the visual or gameplay design of Lies of P?

Ji-won Choi: Lies of P was inspired by multiple sources, including works that are familiar to many and some that are not. There are obvious fairytale-like inspirations, but also ones that possess more adult themes of greed or cultism.

These influences span across different mediums, such as movies, novels, paintings, and games, making it challenging to narrow down a few specific examples.

Additionally, our team drew inspiration from awe-inspiring experiences during their travels. Overall, countless sources have shaped our creative vision, and it is intriguing to see how others have interpreted these inspirations in their unique styles. This also led us to think about how we should present Lies of P while endeavoring to introduce a fresh and never-before-seen interpretation.

Q. On that note, what about Bloodborne and other Fromsoft games? Were any particular bosses or moments from these titles an inspiration for the development of Lies of P?

Ji-won Choi: From Software is the pioneer of the Souls-like genre. They have laid the foundation, paved the way, and forged a new path. Undoubtedly, their accomplishments as developers and as a studio are truly remarkable.

When studying other games in the Souls-like genre, we meticulously examined their design decisions and pondered the underlying reasons for each choice. As a director, this process of introspection continually fuels our approach to development.

We ask ourselves questions and strive to find our own answers. Such processes and critical thinking lead us to be diligent and more considerate, even within the smallest aspects and systems of the game.

Q. We’ve seen some interesting weapons in the demo and trailers, but which are your favorites and why?

Ji-won Choi: I personally like the Twin Dragons Sword and the Seven-Coil Spring Sword, which you’ll have the chance to discover in the full game! These weapons hold a special place in my heart because the development team invested significant effort into crafting their designs and movements, preserving the essence of traditional Korean styles in both weapon and motion design.

It will be exciting to see if gamers in other cultures love those weapons as much as I do.

Lies of P is an upcoming grimdark action RPG. Players will be able to explore the full game when it releases on September 19, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can read our preview here.