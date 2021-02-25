"I'm failing all my classes": Charli D'Amelio explains why she's finding it difficult to cope with school

The world's biggest TikTok star, Charli D'Amelio, recently opened up about her life at school during a recent appearance on YouTuber David Dobrik's "Views" podcast.

The 16-year-old TikTok sensation appeared on David Dobrik and Jason Nash's "Views" podcast alongside her sister Dixie D'Amelio.

The siblings touched upon a range of topics in a candid chat. Charli D'Amelio's new book and Dixie D'Amelio's boyfriend Noah Beck being "obsessed" with David Dobrik were also discussed.

One of the most interesting segments from the podcast came when Charli D'Amelio opened up about her school life. She revealed that she is failing all her classes due to a rigorous schedule.

Charli D'Amelio speaks about her life at school

David Dobrik asked siblings about their school lives at the start of the podcast.

Dixie D'Amelio revealed that she has graduated, whereas Charli D'Amelio gave a roundabout response. She sarcastically asked Dobrik if he wanted to hear the "actual answer" or the answer that her "parents want everyone to hear."

When speaking about the latter, she attempted to put on a serious face, only to burst into laughter soon after.

"Right now, I'm working a lot so so it's obviously hard to fit everything in," she said.

She then provided the actual answer.

"I'm failing every class but it's not my fault. I didn't know. I thought it was like a flexible school. I'm doing an extreme school curriculum so it's like six classes a day . I'm also working a full-time job! "

Her last statement is pretty fascinating, considering that most of the criticism that comes her way is primarily directed at her not having a "real job."

Despite having to deal with her fair share of criticism, Charli D'Amelio is one of the biggest names in entertainment today. She has a whopping 100 million-plus followers on TikTok.

Like any other young influencer today, she's also juggling between her professional and educational commitments.

From winning Forbes' Social Media Person of the Year to having her very own Dunkin' Donuts drink, Charli D'Amelio is making waves in the entertainment sphere. She is currently the prima donna of TikTok.