"I'm giving a round of applause for Insomniac": Marvel's Spider-Man 2 players delighted with latest suit update

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 got a highly anticipated update, as Patch 1.002.000 was released two days ago. The game finally got the New Game+ mode and the ability to replay missions, but that wasn't the star of the show. The update came with fresh suits and a rework of the original Spider-Man suit from the Sam Raimi movies, and the players just can't get enough of it.

While most have always stuck by Marvel's Spider-Man 2, some players weren't satisfied because the original suit didn't look authentic. However, ever since the update arrived, a lot of them have been delighted by the rework. That said, there are still those who wish things had stayed the same. Let's take a closer look.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 suit updates has the community delighted

The reworked Sam Raimi suit on the right seems brighter than the original. The colors also appear a bit pale, but they provide a better picture overall. Some are delighted by this change, but not everyone is enjoying the new colors. In fact, this change has split the community, with a few saying that they liked the original suit better.

People believe that the colors on the left are a much better representation of the suit used in the films. Moreover, while some players are happy about the change, they wish that there was an option to switch between whichever color they want. The silver webbing on the suit has also been blended too much, according to those who swear by the Sam Raimi suit.

While Marvel's Spider-Man 2 finally updated the red suit, some weren't satisfied to learn that the black suit has been unchanged. The community was quick to point this out as weird, but once again, opinions were split, and some believed that the black suit used in the Sam Raimi films was fine as is.

While the community debate raged on, there was one player who mentioned that players should be satisfied with the work the developers put in. A lot of effort went into changing the suits, which was at their request, so criticizing the design is a little uncalled for. However, there's no point in getting caught up in the details. The developers could've easily taken the suit back to what it looked like in the first game.

That said, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 makes it better than ever, and that is worth appreciating. Debates will rage on as always, but apart from the suits, the new update has a lot to offer that should make the fans happy. With a little more time Insomniac might just touch on the other suits that have the community divided.

