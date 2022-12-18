"I'm going to call you all broke" - Andrew Tate flaunts how much money he makes, what he spends it on

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate has been back on Twitter for almost a month, following CEO Elon Musk's decision to reinstate various accounts that had previously been indefinitely suspended.

Now that the former kickboxer is back on Twitter, most of his tweets consist of him preaching his ideals on masculinity as well as criticizing the media for wrongly labeling him as a misogynist and a negative influence on young males.

Another common topic in Andrew Tate's tweets is his wealth. Tate claimed that he made over $1 million, stating that he has already spent $135,000 of that money on expensive clothing, while also mentioning that he has multiple custom-made cars on the way.

Tate claimed that his wealth is so enormous that he is bored by it:

"There's literally nothing to buy with my enormous wealth and I'm bored so I'm going to call you all broke for fun."

Andrew Tate flaunts his wealth, calls everyone broke

The Hustlers University founder has been a staple on mainstream media platforms throughout 2022, with his messages being spread on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube by his followers.

Tate has been widely criticized as a misogynist, a label which he has previously given to himself, leading to a mass campaign to deplatform him from mainstream social media. Shortly after, Andrew Tate's accounts were removed from Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

The former kickboxer had already been permanently banned from Twitter beforehand, following comments he made about the #MeToo movement, saying that victims of s*xual harassment and assaults must "bear responsibility" and share the blame.

Although the controversial influencer was banned on nearly all social media platforms, his videos and clips were still spread by fans and members of his Hustlers University program. Now that Andrew Tate is back on Twitter, he once again has an official foothold on mainstream social media.

Aside from spreading his views, Tate also talks about his wealth, which he describes as "enormous." Tate claimed in a tweet that he made over $1 million over the last 24 hours and went on to say that he had already spent $135,000 on expensive clothing. Tate also claimed to spend about $8 million on custom cars that are still being built, including a Koenigsegg Jesko Attack, a supercar with an estimated price tag of $3 million.

He sent out a couple of other tweets regarding his wealth shortly afterwards, claiming that he intends to giveaway $100,000 on Twitter tonight. He also sent a tweet directed at Lloyds Bank, which recently froze Tate's account. He called on them to open the account back up, which he claims holds £3.2 million, so that he could give away all of it on Twitter.

While Andrew Tate is certainly wealthy, he has made some outlandish claims surrounding his fortune in the past, including claiming himself to be the richest man in the world. While that is certainly hard to believe, the amount of disposable income he apparently has is certainly nothing to scoff at.

