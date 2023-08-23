"I'm going to slave these b*tches": Prosecution alleges Tristan and Andrew Tate forcibly took OnlyFans income from women 

New reports concerning Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate's human trafficking case in Romania have accused both of forcibly taking income generated on OnlyFans by women that they had allegedly exploited. The prosecution has reportedly submitted a number of audio files to the court that apparently contain damning evidence against this duo and quotes Andrew's elder brother Tristan directly talking about how they'd taken advantage of women.

The former's human trafficking case has been widely publicized since they were arrested in December 2022. The two were detained by Romanian authorities for a number of months before being released under house arrest.

Among the various charges now being brought against them is that they reportedly honey-trapped women into s*xual exploitation by coercing them to participate in p*rn on websites such as OnlyFans.

In a press release by the BBC, transcriptions of a specific audio file quotes Tristan Tate saying:

"Mainly, I'm going to slave these b*tches.... I'm going to make them work even more hours and hours and hours. SLAVE work. Minimum 10 or 12 hours a day."

Tristan and Andrew Tate allegedly coerced women into performing on OnlyFans and pocketed the money, says court documents

Social media reactions (Image via @thePAXWAX/X)

Recently, a BBC report on the latest prosecution files went viral on social media. While the translations of the Romanian files have not been verified, they include a number of very potent audio transcriptions that have allegedly been submitted by the prosecution in Andrew Tate's s*x trafficking case.

For those who need a short recap, Andrew and Tristan Tate are currently facing charges of r*pe, s*xual abuse, s*xual exploitation, and more in Romania after DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) brought these accusations against them. This was done after a long investigation into their dealings in the Eastern European country.

Expand Tweet

New pieces of evidence from the court proceedings obtained by the media include transcripts of audio recordings of Tristan Tate. They allege that he had openly talked about denying women who'd been made to perform on websites such as OnlyFans and P*rnHub access to those platforms, indicating exploitation. A particular part of the translated transcription read:

"I don't want to tell them that they have OnlyFans, I want that money to be used by me and you. Screwhthem…."

Reportedly, Tristan talked about not giving the women — whose pictures and videos generated revenue on OnlyFans — passwords to their own accounts. Here's what he allegedly said:

"I don't want them to have the passwords. I don't want them to have anything."

Readers should note that the transcriptions are from audio files dated 2020. The latest prosecution files also accuse Georgiana Naghel — an associate and co-defendant of Tristan and Andrew Tate in the s*x trafficking case — of s*xual violence. This includes physical abuse, such as threats of breaking the teeth of victims.

The controversial internet personalities have maintained their innocence, and the two enjoy large social media following on platforms such as X. Andrew Tate, however, remains banned on sites like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

However, this hasn't stopped his fans from spreading clips and posts supporting the former kickboxer.