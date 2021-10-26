“I’m known for scamming”: Ludwig sarcastically compares himself to Valkyrae while streaming on Twitch

A funny quip by Ludwig Anders "Ludwig" Ahgren was clipped today after the popular streamer shaded Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter on his live stream.

During a recent stream Ludwig held with his friends Brandon G.H. "Atrioc" Ewing and Nathan "Stanz" Stanz, he called himself the "Valkyrae of Twitch," joking that he was "known for scamming." The comment left many stunned, with several viewers joking that Valkyrae would now take him off her "real friends list."

Ludwig recently held a stream where he and his Twitch friends Atrioc and Stanz attempted to speedrun "Wikipedia" by trying to move from one wiki page to another only by clicking internal links from the site.

Recently, the American streamer held a similar competition with the same group of friends where they attempted to accomplish a similar feat through IMDb pages. Prior to the start of the competition, the three were talking about big streamers in the community, where they began comparing themselves with other streaming personalities.

Seeing the perfect opportunity to slide in a joke, Ludwig began to say that he was the "Valkyrae of Twitch." Stanz immediately refuted the claim, which prompted Ludwig to continue on to say the following:

"Yeah I am. I appeal to a general Zoomer base, I played a bunch of Among Us, and I'm known for scamming."

His friends, who didn't immediately register the joke, went on to say that Ludwig was the "normie Sodapoppin of Twitch," to which the latter eventually conceded.

Stanz proceeded to say that he definitely wasn't the "male Valkyrae of Twitch," which Ludwig agreed with and said that he "just wanted to make a scamming joke."

Many viewers of the clip joked that Ludwig would be removed from Valkyrae's "real list of friends," referencing a rant she made the other day about how many of her close companions did not come to publicly defend her after the backlash she received.

Valkyrae has been at the head of scamming-related jokes since her recent RFLCT controversy, where the launch of her new skincare line was not received positively.

Many streamers have both come out in support of Rae and also called her out on doubling-down on the product's authenticity, despite not showing any concrete evidence of the claims that it makes.

Other streamers, including Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, Ludwig, and Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo have openly voiced their doubts about the harmful effects that "blue light" can have on one's skin, a claim made by RFLCT.

