“I’m not KSI or some.. Logan Paul’s boyfriend” - Andrew Tate shows off huge private jet amidst social media bans

Following a series of social media bans, controversial influencer Andrew Tate has found a home on Rumble and Gettr. The influencer has been embroiled in massive controversies in the past few months, culminating in his removal from major online platforms. However, he's managed to muster a comeback.

With a rapid resurgence, the Hustler University founder continues to espouse controversial ideologies on his new social media handles. Broadcasting himself while boarding his enormous luxury private jet, Tate took a direct hit at two of the most popular personalities on YouTube, KSI and Logan Paul. He said:

"I’m not KSI or some… Logan Paul’s boyfriend…"

"I don't feel very canceled"- Andrew Tate responds to social media ban by flexing his private jet

After his Rumble announcement video, a large portion of his supporters followed him onto these new platforms. Within a few days, his Rumble account managed to pull in over 362k followers and millions of views.

Furthermore, on August 27, Tate jumped on Gettr to flex his huge private jet. While boarding, the four-time Kickboxing Champion took a sarcastic shot at Logan Paul and KSI, saying:

"This how we’re doing private jets nowadays. We’re not doing none of that little brokie crypto influencer bulls**t. I’m not KSI or some… Logan Paul’s boyfriend… whatever his name is. Mike.”

He then took his viewers on a quick tour of his private jet, showcasing a lavish bedroom, wardrobe and multiple seating areas. Tate added:

"We're doing big boy jets now. This is how we are flying on big boy private planes. Let me show you... Top to top striker here we go. My bedroom, flying in the sky, mile-high club used to be a thing, ain't really a thing for me. You know it's pretty easy when you got the bedroom, close it off, private bathroom, wardrobe, two-three goddamn, threes*me on the plane."

Before ending the stream, the online personality turned the camera onto himself and interacted with his live audience. Pointing out how everything has been better since his ban, Tate claimed:

"I don’t feel very canceled. In fact, I feel like everything is better than it’s ever been.”

This isn't the first time Tate has bashed other social media platforms. Earlier this week, a TikTok clip of him throwing shade at Instagram while boarding a private yacht also went viral.

Reactions to Andrew Tate's return to social media

As expected, Tate's return to Rumble and Gettr has been celebrated by the majority of his followers. In fact, many even signed up on these platforms just to watch him.

Here's what they had to say:

Despite his suspension, Tate continues to flaunt his high-end lifestyle on alternate platforms. Suffice to say, his loyal fanbase has played a massive role in his successful transition.

