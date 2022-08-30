"I am still Top G" - Andrew Tate hits back at Instagram in viral TikTok clip

After a series of social media bans, Andrew Tate has found a home on Rumble and is back to sharing his unfiltered views. Last week saw Tate being purged from multiple social media platforms for voicing his opinion on various sensitive matters, especially regarding women.

The influencer has now jumped onto Rumble, a platform known for its conservative-leaning user base.

Additionally, a TikTok video of him throwing shade at other social media platforms and promoting his new account on Rumble has recently gone viral. Titled "Top G is back," Tate can be seen berating Instagram and announcing his return online while boarding a luxurious private jet. He stated:

"I am still traveling the world, I am still Top G."

Andrew Tate claps back at Instagram after joining Rumble

Showing off his private jet and luxurious lifestyle as usual, Andrew Tate announced his Rumble account in style. The viral announcement video started off with him addressing his Instagram ban. Furthermore, the influencer went on to highlight that social media suspensions mean nothing to him as he is still traveling around the world.

Starting off the video with a direct hit on Instagram, Tate said:

"So here on the jet ladies and gentleman, just chilling, doing a bit of work, got coffee. Oh! you banned me from Instagram, did you? Still on private jets, motherf*cker. I am still traveling the world, I am still Top G. You can't ban me. I'm back with a vengeance, I am back on Rumble tonight, I am on the jet, I have been here, there and everywhere, getting some business done."

In the TikTok video, Tate informed his fans about the live emergency meeting he was organizing later that night. However, in a different TikTok video, the latest Rumble sensation talked about his meet-and-greet session in Croatia, sharing when and where fans can join him.

Warning all the platforms who tried to cancel him, Tate quipped:

"Don't try and cancel Tate. You know why? I'll tell you why, because the people who follow me understand that the Matrix is trying to silence me. I'm not some f**king nobody."

The social media personality had a great fanbase before suffering multiple suspensions, boasting over 4.7 million followers on Instagram alone. On these platforms, he was seen flaunting his perfect, luxurious lifestyle with a number of high-end cars, including a golden Bugatti.

Social media reacts to Andrew Tate's new viral videos on Rumble

Tate's emergency live meeting was a huge hit on Rumble, garnering over 652k views and 8k comments. Furthermore, he's managed to amass over 356k subscribers on the platform within the last few days.

Judging by the comments, it seems like the influencer has been receiving a lot of support and positivity from his audience. Here's what viewers had to say:

Fans react to Andrew Tate's new viral videos on Rumble (Image via Tatespeech/Rumble)

Evidently, his username on Rumble is the same as his now-deleted YouTube and Twitch channel, TateSpeech. Despite TikTok announcing the deletion of all the clips and viral videos related to the internet personality, he's managed to attract his audience to a different platform.

